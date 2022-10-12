The Dragon Girls Tennis team ended their regular season with a 7-0 win against Crosby-Ironton.  They now head into section play-offs as one of the top teams! They are a force to be reckoned with. Seniors Ella Sell and Addison Sell both accomplished a well-earned goal; they have each earned 100 or more wins in their tennis career. 

