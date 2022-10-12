The Dragon Girls Tennis team ended their regular season with a 7-0 win against Crosby-Ironton. They now head into section play-offs as one of the top teams! They are a force to be reckoned with. Seniors Ella Sell and Addison Sell both accomplished a well-earned goal; they have each earned 100 or more wins in their tennis career.
The Dragons honored the seniors on Monday, October 3. The seniors are Claire Emmons, Sophie Lahti, Johanna Levy, Dannie Maish, Addie Sell, Ella Sell, and Carly Tyberg. “We appreciate their leadership this past season,” said coach, Kristin Unverzagt.
Unverzagt commented on the Crosby-Ironton match saying, “The girls played strong across all singles positions with great ball placement, being aggressive on short ball opportunities and playing smart. The doubles teams also played smart with strong net play and movement. The teams dictated their game plan to create their opportunities and force errors from their opponents.”
Singles
First singles Ella Sell won 6-0, 6-0. Second singles Addison Sell won 6-0, 6-2. Third singles Brooke Boland won 6-0, 6-0. And fourth singles Lily Struss won 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
First doubles Allison Unverzagt and Sophia Lahti won 6-0, 6-4. Second doubles Claire Emmons and Malia Mikyska won 6-2, 6-1. Third doubles Brenna Youngbauer and Lena Roubinek won 6-0, 6-0
Section play-offs start
The Dragons had their first round of section play-offs against Crosby-Ironton on Monday, October 10. They played on their home court and won 6-1. Coach Unverzagt reported, “The girls were focused and came out ready to battle hard. Our aggressive play and determination was key to a quick start. I am so proud of the girls for their focus and hard work. They have been practicing hard each day to prepare and improve each time they step on the court. They have high goals but do not overlook any opponent and continue to come ready to play.”
Singles
First singles Ella Sell played Crosby’s Tori Oehrlein and won 6-1, 6-0. Second singles Addie Sell played Crosby’s Margaret Silgen and was defeated 2-6, 2-6. Third singles Brooke Boland played Crosby’s Brooke Johnson and won 6-2, 6-0. Fourth singles Lily Struss played Crosby’s Claire Severson and won 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
First doubles Sophie Lahti and Allison Unverzagt won 6-1, 6-0. Second doubles pair, Claire Emmons and Malia Mikyska took a win of 6-0, 6-1. Third doubles Brenna Youngbauer/Lena Roubinek also won with a score of 6-0, 6-1.
The Dragons will head to Sartell to play at the Sta-Fit Fitness Center on Thursday, October 13 at 11:00. They will compete against Mora for the section title with the chance to head back to the state tournament like last season.
