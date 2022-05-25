It was once again a busy week for the Dragon Boys tennis team. On Monday, May 16, the boys tennis team hosted Hermantown. Hermantown is a strong section 7A team and had lost only one match in the season thus far. Coach Jeff Adams said there were many close matches, but the Dragons ended up dropping the match 2-5. Third singles sophomore Greyson Johnson won his match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Second doubles Brady Berglund and Spencer Wicktor also won their match 6-2, 6-3.
On Tuesday, the boys then hosted St. Cloud Cathedral and won 6-1. This was the final conference and section match of the regular season. Coach Adams reported, “Our guys were ready to play and came out strong right from the start. The doubles teams dominated their opponents. Ashton Moore stepped in to play with Julian Kozisek, and they both played well at third doubles, attacking the net and putting balls away to win points quickly. Greyson’s patience and ability to disguise his shots continues to frustrate his opponents. Greyson plays smart tennis. He always figures out what he needs to adjust or change to be successful on the court. Hunter has had many marathon matches this season, many going to a third set. He always keeps up a fight when on the court, and never gives up.”
First singles senior Hunter Danielson won 6-1, 5-7, 10-7. Third singles Greyson Johnson won 6-0, 6-0. Fourth singles Billy Brown won 6-3, 6-1. First doubles seniors Seth Linell and Mason Mikyska won 6-2, 6-1. Second doubles Berglund and Wicktor won 6-0, 6-0. Third doubles Kozisek and Moore won 6-0, 6-4.
Friday, May 20, the Pine City Dragons hosted the Section 6A Team Tournament, quarterfinals against Mora. The Dragons defeated Mora 5-2. It was a blustery day, making it difficult for both teams to play their game. Fourth singles junior Billy Brown won his match 6-1, 6-2, which brought the Dragons to an early lead. Third singles Johnson won 6-3, 6-2. First doubles Linell and Mikyska won 6-2, 6-2. Second doubles Berglund and Wicktor won 6-2, 6-0. Third doubles Kozisek and Moore wond 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.
It was a good day for the Dragons. Coach Adams proudly reported, “Bryer played very well and continues to be a positive team leader for the Dragons. He has played some tough opponents in the last week and is always willing to work on new skills to improve his game. Seth and Mason played one of their best matches of the season. They placed the ball well and used their power at the right time to defeat the Mustang first doubles team. Brady and Spencer avenged their loss to Mora a couple of weeks ago by coming out swinging and hitting great volleys and overheads. Our doubles teams are fun to watch. They are quick, have great reflexes and run down so many balls to stay in points.”
Upcoming matches are Tuesday section 6A semifinals in Pine City 9 a.m. and finals at 1 p.m. with #4 PC v. #1 Foley, #2 Totino Grace v. #3 Fridley. Friday, May 27, will be the section 6A individuals’ tournament in Pine City.
