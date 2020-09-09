The Dragon girls tennis team traveled to Aitkin to take on the Gobblers for a second time this past week, and took the day with another dominant performance and a 7-0 win.
Coach Kristin Unverzagt said that her team played well and were aggressive with their shots.
“I was so excited to see how the girls created their opportunities and pounced on offensive opportunities,” Unverzagt said. “The girls did a great job playing with fire and excitement as they battled to a 7-0 victory. I am so proud of the girls and the effort they gave in the match.”
Unverzagt said that the team mixed up the lineup a bit for this match so the players could have different opportunities to compete with new partners, try singles or doubles, and get better by expanding their skill sets at different positions.
The girls tennis team plans to travel to Mora on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and then to host Mora on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Pine City - 7, Aitkin - 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Ella Sell, Pine City def. Grace Janzen, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 - Addison Sell, Pine City def. Breanna Hines, Aitkin, 6-4 , 6-3
No. 3 - Allison Unverzagt, Pine City def. Macy Paulbeck, Aitkin, 6-7 (3), 6-2 , 7-6 (6);
No. 4 - Lily Struss, Pine City def. Madi Lehrer, Aitkin, 6-1 , 7-5
Doubles:
No. 1 - Lydia Adams, Pine City - Kaitlyn Miller, Pine City def. Ashlyn Berg, Aitkin - Katelyn Welle, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-0
No. 2 - Sophia Lahti, Pine City - Madisen Berglund, Pine City def. Sophie Ryan, Aitkin - Sonia Faust, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 3 - Claire Emmons, Pine City - Malia Mikyska, Pine City def. Bree Voller, Aitkin - Emma Skaj, Aitkin, 6-1 , 6-0 .
