On Friday, April 8, the Pine City Dragons Track team hosted their first track meet. It was a sunny, but cold day for the athletes and coaches. The Dragon boys and girls worked hard as a team and came away with high scores and personal bests all around.
The girls’ team came in second place with 103 points. The 4x800m relay team came in second place and was run by Allison Unverzagt, Emma Belsheim, Arissa Rydberg, and Ella Sell. The 4x200m relay came in third place and was run by Lena Roubinek, Abby Aagaard, Arissa Rydberg, and Summer Thieman. The 4x100m relay came in fourth and was run by Katy Thieman, Morgan Macho, Gracie Larson, and Paige Gray.
Junior Ella Sell and Sophomore Summer Thieman each brought fifteen points to the team score. Sell placed third in the 1600m with a time of 6:11.0, and Thieman tied for second place in the 200m dash with a time of 29.81. Sophomore Lena Roubinek and junior Maggie Smetana each gave fourteen points for their team. Roubinek came in fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 13.80 and also placed third in the shot put with a distance of 30 feet 11.5 inches. Smetana threw a first place discus throw of 86 feet 11 inches and took fourth in the shot put with a distance of 30 feet 8 inches.
Senior Dorothy Miller, sophomore Abby Aagaard and sophomore Arissa Rydberg contributed twelve points each for the team. Miller placed first in the triple jump with a jump of 31 feet 10.75 inches. She also placed sixth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 20.22. Aagaard placed third in the long jump with a 14 feet 9.5 inch jump and fifth in triple jump with a jump of 29 feet 1 inch. Sophomore Eva Johnson scored ten points for the team and came in fourth place in the 1600m run and third place in the 3200m run.
The Dragon boys as a team had 89 points which put them in third place. Eli Fromm, Weston Clementson, Ethan Aagaard, and Braxton Peetz ran the 4x800m relay and took third place. The Dragons boys had two teams in the 4x400m relay and took second and third place. The second place team was run by Josh Brinker, Weston Clementson, Eli Fromm, and Jason Thieman. The third place team was run by Braxton Peetz, Ethan Aagaard, Kameron Jusczak, and Charlie Ausmus.
“Overall, I thought both teams did well at this season’s opening meet,” noted Coach Jared Clementson. “Our girls team is strong and deep and came within 15.75 points of a very good North Branch team. Our boys are very young overall and managed to place third behind an excellent Proctor team and Rock Ridge. We were only seven points behind R.R.”
He added that despite the cold and the wind, he was very happy with how the meet went and how the teams did. “I look forward to the improvements we will make as a team throughout the season,” he said.
Top scorers for the boys were senior Jason Thieman with 28 points, freshman Charlie Ausmus with 21 points and junior Ryan Prihoda with 10 points. Thieman came in first in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet 8.25 inches, and he also took first in the 400m dash with a time of 55.69.
Thieman also grabbed fourth place in triple jump with a jump of 37 feet 5.5 inches. Ausmus took first place in the 3200m with a time of 11:07.39 and second place in the 1600m, running it in 5:00 flat. Prihoda came in third place in the long jump, fifth in the triple jump, and fifth in the 100m dash. Levi Wilson took fifth in the pole vault and Colin Miche’ took sixth. Eli Fromm took sixth place in the 1600m run. Senior Micach Overtoom took fourth place in the discus with a throw of 109 feet. Senior Kameron Jusczak came in fourth in the 300m hurdles. Weston Clementson and Drake Willert came in fifth and sixth in the 800m run.
It’s looking to be a good season for the Dragon Track team! Many athletes had their personal best and are looking to improve more and more this season. The Dragons will participate in the Rush City Invitational on Tuesday, April 12.
