On Friday, April 28, the Dragons hosted the 65th Annual Chengwatana Track and Field meet. It was a chilly day, and the meet started with a continuous rain. Both the Dragon boys and girls team placed second. The girls scored 163 points, 24 points behind Chisago Lakes. The boys scored 112 points and came in 40 points behind Chisago Lakes.
“Besides doing well as a team, we had many great performances by our athletes! This was our first regular outdoor varsity meet of the season. We should hopefully see many improvements over the next few weeks as the weather improves and we have more time doing workouts on the track,” said coach Jared Clementson.
Girls Highlights
Junior Lena Roubinek scored the most points for the Dragons with 27 points. Summer Thieman, Eva Johnson, and Katey Thieman came in with 16 points. Mallory Clepper and Sophie Lahti each scored 15. Arissa Rydberg and Allison Unverzagt each scored 14.
The girls 4x200m relay consisted of Gracie Larson, Summer Thieman, Vivian Lahti, and Lena Roubinek. They won with a time of 1:58.57. The girls 4x400m relay of Thieman, Rydberg, Lahti, and Clepper won with a time of 4:28.96. Allison Unverzagt won the 800m run with a time of 2:40.01. Roubinek won the shot put with a toss of 34 feet 7 inches; she won by a huge distance of 4 feet! Roubinek also placed 2nd in the 200m dash with a PB (personal best) time of 28.04. Mallory Clepper came behind her in 3rd place (28.62). Senior Maggie Smetana dominated the Discus with a throw of 93 feet 5 inches. Chloe McKellar took second with 91 feet 1 inches. The girls 4x800m relay consisted of Unverzagt, Lahti, Rydberg, and Emma Hermanson placed second with a time of 11:24.18. The girls 4x100m relay of Katey Thieman, Emma Johnson, Clepper, and Roubinek placed second with a time of 54.47. Eva Johnson placed second in both the 1600m (6:00.01) and the 3200m (12:50.0). Thieman placed 2nd in the Long Jump with a PB jump of 14 feet 11.5 inches. Teresa Root tied for second in the High Jump with a height of 4 feet 8 inches. The sister duo, Sophie (67.27) and Vivian Lahti (67.87), placed third and fifth in the 400m dash. Thieman (53.81) and Rydberg placed third and fourth in the 300m hurdles.
Boys Highlights
Eli Fromm scored the most points for the Dragon boys with 23 points. Ryan Prihoda came in second with 21, Weston Clementson scored 17, Charlie Ausmus scored 12, and Praxton Peetz scored 11.
Eli Fromm broke away from the pack and won the 1600m with a PB time of 4:52.41. After Fromm came Ausmus (5:00.06) and Clementson (5:01.02). In the 800m, Fromm again managed to pull away down the homestretch to take the win in a PB time of 2:11.88. Following close behind was Clementson (2:13.12) and Peetz (2:13.67). Prihoda won the Triple Jump with a PB jump of 38 feet 9.75 inches. He also took 2nd in long jump with a jump of 19 feet 10 inches. Josh Brinker placed 3rd in the 400m dash with a PB time of 57.38. The boys 4x400m relay consisted of Peetz, Fromm, Clementson, and Brinker. They fought hard for the win, but ended up getting third in a time of 3:48.61.
The Dragons will head to Rush City on May 2 to compete in the Tigerama meet. They will then go to North Branch for the True Team meet on Tuesday, May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.