On Friday, April 28, the Dragons hosted the 65th Annual Chengwatana Track and Field meet. It was a chilly day, and the meet started with a continuous rain. Both the Dragon boys and girls team placed second. The girls scored 163 points, 24 points behind Chisago Lakes.  The boys scored 112 points and came in 40 points behind Chisago Lakes. 

