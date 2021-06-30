Members of the Pine City High School Trap Team took a trip to Alexandria for the 2021 State Clay Target Tournament.
Shooters are placed in one of three divisions based on their season average—Varsity, Junior Varsity, and Novice. Each athlete shot 100 targets at the tournament.
Novices
In the Novice Male division there were 79 total shooters.
• Evan Doenz and Alex Johnson finished in first and second place, with tie scores of 82 of 100.
• Trenten Welp-Huttner and Ryan Carl finished 8th with a score of 77 of 100.
In the Novice Female category there were 42 total shooters.
• Beth Keman finished 7th with a score of 70 of 100.
• Ella Schultz and Hailey Houle finished 16th with a score of 63 of 100.
Junior Varsity
In the Junior Varsity Male division there were 124 total shooters.
• Caden Fedder finished 5th with a score of 92 of 100.
Levi Dee and Ethan Doenz finished 19th with a score of 87 of 100.
Jarred Juhl and Troy Schmidt finished 30th with a score of 86 of 100.
In the Junior Varsity Female division there were 40 total shooters.
Madisson LeMon finished 18th with a score of 74 of 100.
Team Totals
In the Novice division, Pine City took first place out of 10 teams.
In the Junior Varsity division, Pine City took fourth place out of 11 teams.
Jacob Goodner and Caden Fedder both shot perfect rounds at the state tournament on June 22.
