The Dragon baseball team defeated the reigning Great River Conference champions Braham Bombers 9-0 on Friday night, April 22.
It was a windy, cold evening, but that didn’t affect the bats for the Dragons. The offense was led by senior Dylan Peterson, who was four for five at the plate. Peterson would single in first, third, fourth and sixth innings and score two runs.
The Dragon offense would get off to a fast start with junior Nick Plasek hitting a solo homer in the top of the first-inning off Braham’s Schusted. The Dragon offense would combine for 17 hits on the night. The Dragons would add four runs in the fourth inning. Junior Isaiah Hasz would lead the charge, with a one out single, scoring off Ryan Plasek’s double. Plasek, Peterson and Bryce Erickson each delivered a hit that scored a run and tallied a run themselves. In the sixth inning, Peterson, Cole Waxberg and Bryce Erickson all contributed with big innings delivering a RBI.
On the Mound for the Dragons, Hasz (1-0) surrendered zero runs, walked two batters and gave up only one hit over five innings. Hasz would strikeout eleven batters. Ryan Plasek would relieve Hasz after five innings and pitch two innings. Plasek struck out two batters and walked one.
Peterson, Riley Cummings, R. Plasek, Hasz, and Erickson all managed multiple hits for Pine City Dragons. Peterson went four for five at the plate to lead Pine City Dragons Varsity in hits. The team didn’t commit a single error in the field. The Dragons continued their aggressive base running, stealing seven bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Riley Cummings led the way with two.
