The Dragons Volleyball team hosted the East Central Eagles on Tuesday, October 4. It was their annual pink out night, and the gymnasium was filled with pink from all sides. It was also a big night for Senior Kloey Lind as she hit her 500th kill of her career! Congrats to Lind!
The East Central game was a sweep, with the Dragons winning 3-0. The first set score was 25-13, the second was 25-14 and the third was 26-24. Many of the Dragon girls were able to see some court time.
The girls then went up to Esko on Saturday and participated in the tournament. They played hard and came home with a second place trophy. They played Esko and won 2-0, lost to Cambridge 0-2 and beat Warroad 2-0. Coach Nelson commented on the season so far, “We set a goal mid-season to increase our serving percentages, and every girl has improved their serving percentage. We have also worked a lot on our blocking and tip/block coverage, and it is definitely showing statistically.”
Stats for the East Central game
For aces: Kloey Lind (11), Abby Aagard (6), Morgan Macho (1), Arissa Rydberg (2), Gabby Schumacher (2), Sky Arends (1), Karly Jusczak (1), and Emma Hermanson (1). For kills: Lind (7), Jusczak (7), Arends (6), Sage Staber (3), Robin Odegard (2), Aagard (1), Hermanson (1), and Rydberg (2). For blocks: Odegard (1), Hannah Bombard (1) and Lind (1). For assists: Rydberg (16), Macho (5), Mady Bombard (1), and Hermanson (2). For digs: Lind (5), M.Bombard (5), Arends (4), Maggie Smetanan (4), S. Rydberg (4), Schumacher (3), Summer Thieman (3), Macho (2), Jusczak (2), Odegard (2), Staber (2), H. Bombard (1), and Aagard (1).
The Dragons will head to Rush City to play the Tigers on Tuesday, October 11. They will then head to Braham on Thursday to finish out their regular season play.
