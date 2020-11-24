Though the week was full of ups and downs for the Pine City High School varsity volleyball team, the Dragons played tough, stayed resilient, and ended the season on a winning note.
Onamia
The Dragons traveled to Onamia on Tuesday to face the Panthers.
“This was a huge match for us as both teams had only one loss coming into the match,” said Dragon Coach Tami Nelson. “We started the first game and you could definitely tell the girls were feeling the pressure. We struggled with passing right from the start and ended up losing that game 9-25. We made some changes at the start of the second game, but the girls were definitely still off their game - we lost the second game 14-25. We moved things around a little bit again for the third game and the girls started to settle into the game, coming up just short and losing that one 21-25.
“The girls just couldn’t seem to handle the pressure for some reason and struggled with passing and serving all night - something we rarely do” Nelson added.
Leading the team in serving was Ellie Hasz with two ace serves. Leading the team offensively was Meredith Kolling with 8 kills, Ellie Hasz with four kills and Miriam Fromm with 3 kills. Katelyn Lorsung and Chloe Gerner each had eight set assists for the evening. Leading the team defensively was Meredith Kolling with 12 digs, Ellie Hasz with six digs and Katelyn Lorsung with five digs.
Richfield
On Friday, the Dragons were supposed to host Milaca, but they informed Pine City on Thursday afternoon that they did not have enough players due to quarantines.
“Knowing this was going to be the final game of the season before the pause of all youth sports I reached out to all coaches in an email group I had and asked if anyone was interested in coming to Pine to play the following evening,” Nelson said. “At about 4 p.m. the Richfield coach replied that their scheduled opponent also canceled and they were interested in coming to play us. The girls were excited to play a non-conference opponent.”
Nelson said that once game one started, it was easy to see that the pressure from Tuesday was gone and the girls were playing their game.
“It was so exciting to see the girls put Tuesday behind them and play so well on Friday,” she said.
The Dragons won game one 25-19. Nelson said that during the second game everyone could see these two teams were very evenly matched. There were lots of great, long volleys throughout the game. The Spartans won game two 25-18. During game three the two teams continued to battle and the Dragons won the game 25-22. During game four, the Dragons came on strong and never let up, winning that game 25-13.
Leading the team in serving were Meredith Kolling, Chloe Gerner and Katelyn Lorsung with two ace serves each. Leading the team offensively was Meredith Kolling with 19 kills, Kloey Lind with 12, Miriam Fromm with six, Mariah Rivard with five, Ellie Hasz with four and Kensi Tayerle with three kills. Katelyn Lorsung had 20 set assists for the evening and Chloe Gerner had 15. Leading the team defensively were Meredith Kolling with 24 digs, Ellie Hasz and Katelyn Lorsung with nine, and Kensi Tayerle with eight digs.
“It was an amazing night of volleyball and we are so thankful to the Richfield Spartans for coming to play us for the final game of the season,” Nelson said. “At the beginning of the game we took a moment to thank our amazing parents for everything they do for the girls and their continued support during the season. We also took some time to honor our four fabulous seniors: Ellie Hasz, Meredith Kolling, Katelyn Lorsung and Kensington (Kensi) Tayerle. These girls have made a huge impact on our team and will definitely be missed next year but we know they will all do amazing things in their future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.