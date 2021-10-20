The Dragon volleyball team suffered two tough losses at home this week: Rush City on Tuesday and Braham on Thursday.
Rush City 3, Pine City 1
On Tuesday, the Dragons were defeated by the Tigers three to one.
“The team played well; they just seemed to lose their momentum when small errors were made,” said Coach Tami Nelson.
Leading the team in serving were Abby Aagaard (#2) and Kloey Lind (#3) with two ace serves each. Leading the team offensively were Sage Staber (#11) with 11 kills, Lind with nine kills and Emma Hermanson (#10) and Aagaard each had three kills. Arissa Rydberg (#5) had 17 set assists for the evening. The team was led defensively by Lind with four blocks, Hermanson and Rydberg added three blocks each, and Staber added two blocks. Staber had 15 digs for the night, Karly Jusczak (#23) had 10 digs, and Hermanson and Madyson Bombard each had nine digs.
Braham 3, Pine City 0
On Thursday, Pine City hosted the Braham Bombers and lost 0-3.
Nelson said the girls started strong in the first set, but ended up losing that set 24-26.
“During the second set the girls just looked flat – they were not communicating well and everyone seemed to be in their own head,” Nelson said. “We lost that set 11-25. We started the third set flat and were down by 10 points. They fought back but ended up losing 22-25. This was definitely not the outcome we expected. These girls are such talented athletes. Unfortunately they all seemed to be off that night, and they just couldn’t work together on the court.”
Leading the team in ace serves was Lind with one ace serve. Aagaard and Jusczak were each 100% from the serving line that evening. Leading the team offensively were Jusczak with eight kills, Lind with six kills, Aagard with four kills, and Rydberg with three kills and 18 set assists. Leading the team defensively were Jusczak with 10 digs, Aagaard and Rydberg with eight digs each and Lind with six digs.
The Dragon volleyball squad finished the regular season on Tuesday night when they hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders. They began playoffs Wednesday, Oct. 27.
