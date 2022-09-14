The Dragon girls volleyball team was eager to play Proctor on Tuesday, September 6. They remembered losing to Proctor last season and play-offs, and they came ready to win.
The Dragons started off with the first point of the game from a missed serve by Proctor. Senior Kloey Lind then had a big block. Within a few minutes, the Lady Dragons were up 3-0. The first set would end with Maggie Smetana sending the serve over and Proctor returning it out-of-bounds. The Dragons one the first set 25-21.
The second, third and fourth set would be similar to the first. Both teams worked hard, hit hard, and dug up the many hits. The score often remained within one point. The second set ended with the Dragons coming up short 20-25. The third set was a win for the Dragons 25-18. And the fourth set confirmed the win for the Dragons with Abby Aagaard putting down two outside hits. Dragons win the match 3-1.
Coach Tami Nelson commented on the game, “The girls really wanted a win and they worked hard as a team to be sure they got the win.”
The C-team and JV players did a great job cheering in the stands - it definitely helped keep the varsity girls going during some very long volleys!
Hitting aces were Maggie Smetana with 1, Robin Odegard with 1, Mady Bombard with 2, Aagaard with 4, Emma Hermanson with 1, Lind with 4, and Arissa Rydberg with 2.
Earning kills were Hermanson with 4, Karly Jusczak with 5, Sky Arends with 5, Aagaard with 8, and Lind and 13. Earning assists were Morgan Macho with 5 and Rydberg with 26. Earning digs were Odegard with 5, Aagaard with 8 and Rydberg and 10.
Then on Thursday, September 8, the Dragon Volleyball team hosted Hinckley-Finlayson. “The girls started strong and didn’t let up throughout the entire match. This game was truly a team effort, with every varsity player seeing time on the court and contributing,” stated Coach Nelson.
The first set started with the first point coming from an outside hit by Aagard. The Dragons continued playing and communicating as a team and won the first set 25-17. The second set the Dragons pulled ahead enough for some of the other players to see court time. They won 25-10. The third set again was played by all and the Dragons sealed-the-deal by winning 26-18.
Earning aces for that match were Sky Arends with 1, Smetana with 2, Odegard with 1, Aagaard with 4, Hermanson with 1, Thieman with 1, and Rydberg with 5. Earning kills were Jusczak with 3, Odegard with 3, Aagard with 3, Lind with 6, and Rydberg with 3.
Blocks earned came from Arends with 1, Smetana with 1 and Lind with 2. Assists earned were from Macho with 4 and Rydberg with 11. Earning digs were Bombard with 6, Aagaard with 6, Lind with 9, Thieman with 7, and Rydberg with 7.
