Dragon volleyball is back on the court this fall, and Coach Tami Nelson said her squad is excited to be facing the challenges of a new – and hopefully more normal season.
“After last year, we look forward to every game,” Nelson said.
She added that the team expects great things from Kloey Lind and Karly Jusczak, two of the big hitters on the squad.
“We lost six varsity starters from last year, so we are a very young team this year,” Nelson said. “We have four seniors (one of them is out due to an injury), three juniors and six sophomores right now on the varsity roster.”
The team came in second in the conference last year, and Nelson said they aim to take the number one spot and go further in the playoffs than in previous years.
One matchup in particular has come to mean more than just a game to the Dragons.
“Our annual Pink Out Night against East Central is always one of our favorite matches,” Nelson said. “This year East Central will host this game on Oct. 5.
“This team is going to be fun to watch,” she said. “They may be young, but they have a fire inside of them.
Varsity roster
#2 Abby Aagard
#3 Kloey Lind
#5 Arissa Rydberg
#7 Grace Jahnz
#8 Maggie Smetana
#10 Emma Hermanson
#11 Sage Staber
#12 Madyson Bombard
#16 Samantha Tacker
#18 Karly Jusczak
#21 Chloe Gerner
#23 Hannah Bombard
#31 Meaghan Macho
Game Schedule
Friday, Aug 27 Varsity & JV Tournament @ Royalton
Monday, Aug 30 C/JV/V @ Mora 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 HOME C/JV/V vs Milaca 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 HOME C/JV/V vs PrOct.or 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 C/JV/V @ Hinckley-Finlayson 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 Junior High @ East Central 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 HOME C/JV/V vs East Central 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16 HOME Junior High vs Hinckley-Finlayson 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 HOME Junior High vs Mille Lacs 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 HOME Junior High vs Rush City 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 C/JV/V @ Rush City 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 HOME Junior High vs Braham 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 C/JV/V @ Braham 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 C squad tournament @ Onamia 9 am
Monday, Sept. 27 HOME C/JV/V vs Hermantown 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 Junior High @ Hinckley-Finlayson 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 HOME C/JV/V vs Hinckley-Finlayson 5:45/7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 HOME Junior High vs Ogilvie 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 C/JV/V @ Ogilvie 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2 Varsity Tournament @ Chisago Lakes 9 am
Tuesday, Oct. 5 HOME Junior High vs East Central 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 C/JV/V @ East Central 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 Junior High @ Rush City 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 HOME C/JV/V vs Rush City 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14 Junior High @ Braham 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14 HOME C/JV/V vs Braham 5:45 / 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16 JV GRC Tournament @ East Central 8:30 am
Tuesday, Oct. 19 Junior High @ Mille Lacs 4:30 p.m.
