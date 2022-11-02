The Dragon girls volleyball team began the week by playing Hinckley-Finlayson on October 26. They took this game easily in three sets: 23-11, 25-9 and 25-18. This win then allowed them to host Esko on Friday, October 28. They knew going into the game this would be a much tougher game than Wednesday. The first set was not their best, and the Dragons lost 15-25. The second set they seemed to pull it together more and came so very close, but lost 26-28. The third set was again a battle, but the Dragons came up short and lost 20-25. It was a hard loss for the girls as this ended their season.
Coach Nelson commented on the girls ability to work together and continue to grow. She also stated how well new-comer Sky Arends did coming and joining the team her senior year. It was a good season for the Dragon volleyball team, and they are looking forward to next season.
Stats for the Hinckley-Finlayson game
For aces: Arissa Rydberg (6), Kloey Lind (5), Karly Jusczak (2), Arends (1), Maggie Smetana (1), Sage Staber (1), and Hannah Bombard (1). For kills: Lind (10), Arends (6), Abby Aagaard (6), Emma Hermanson (3), Jusczak (3), Staber (2), Smetana (1), Summer Thieman (1), and Rydberg (1). Blocks: Lind (2), Arends (1), Jusczak (1), Rydberg (1), and Hermanson (1).
For digs: Mady Bombard (5), Rydberg (5), Lind (4), Aagaard (3), Gabby Schumacher (2), Thieman (2), Jusczak (2), H.Bombard (2), Arends (1), Hermanson (1), and Staber (1).
For assists: Rydberg (16), Staber (2), Jusczak (2), Smetana (1), Lind (1), and Thieman (1).
Stats for the Esko game
For aces: Aagarad (2), Staber (1), and Lind (1). For kills: Lind (11), Jusczak (7), Staber (2), Arends (5), Aagaard (2), Rydberg (2), and Hermanson (2). For blocks: Rydberg (25), Jusczak (1) and Lind (1). For assists: Staber (1), Aagard (1), and Lind (1). For digs: Rydberg (11), M.Bombard (10), Lind (9), Aagaard (8), Robin Odegard (4), Staber (4), Jusczak (3), Thieman (3), Macho (2), Hermanson (2), and H.Bombard (1).
