The Dragons opened up the season this past weekend at the Big Lake Invitational. The Dragons sent three wrestlers to the podium after the medal rounds. The invite included teams from each wrestling class from the large AAA schools to single A teams. The invite also expanded from eight teams to twelve and features tough wrestlers from across both Minnesota and Wisconsin.
At 106 lbs., Roman Mckinney defeated Jack Hendrickson (Sartell) and Kyle Stagle (Pierz) and lost in the championship match to Miles Wildman (Minnewaska). Coach Josh Barnes on McKinney said, “Roman had a great start to the season; I know he was not happy with the finish but there is a ton of potential. He has a real opportunity to develop into a top wrestler in his weight class.”
At 126 lbs., Braxton Peetz defeated Julian Morris (Sartell) in the fifth place match. At 132 lbs., Frank Betters would go 1-3 finishing in sixth place.
At 152 lbs., John Mead finished in fourth place losing a nail biter 4-2 to Jacob Leblanc (Pierz). Mead had impressive victories over Jett Olson (Kurkhoven Murdock-Sunburg) and Trevor Hinz (Amery). “Very pleased with his progression. He wrestled some very talented wrestlers and will grow and be a challenger in each tournament,” noted Barnes.
At 160 lbs., Damien Torgerson finished in fifth place. Torgerson went 2-2 on the weekend defeating Brock Buffinton (New London-Spicer) and Liam Dorn (Minnetonka).
At 182 lbs., Ethan Perrotti would go 1-3 on the evening and finish in sixth place. Perotti defeated Drew Yourczek (Royalton-Upsala).
At 195 lbs., Logan Kolecki defeated David Brandt (Minnetonka) and Wyatt Dingmann (Pierz) taking fourth place. Kolecki was defeated by Trajan Mussehl (Big Lake) in the first round and in the third place match.
