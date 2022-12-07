Roman McKinney

Roman McKinney take second place at Big Lake.

 Photo by Josh Barnes

The Dragons opened up the season this past weekend at the Big Lake Invitational. The Dragons sent three wrestlers to the podium after the medal rounds. The invite included teams from each wrestling class from the large AAA schools to single A teams. The invite also expanded from eight teams to twelve and features tough wrestlers from across both Minnesota and Wisconsin. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.