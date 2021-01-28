Dragon Coach Josh Barnes said that Pine City wrestling is off to a strong start this year.
“With the season looking differently due to COVID we started the season Jan. 4,” Barnes said. “We have 19 wrestlers currently working extremely hard.”
Leading the team are four captains. Junior Justin Matson is ranked #10 in AA. Timmy Johnson is a returning state entrant. Jacob Lindahl and Gavin Rockstroh are returning with much varsity experience and competing to be state entrants.
Barnes said two more strong juniors are Jacob Kraft and Joseph Wimmer, and he said that sophomores Caleb Cunnien and Damion Torgerson bring a strong work ethic to the varsity team.
“Freshman Luke Hirsch, Tristian Johnson and Jace Preston are gaining experience while working with the Varsity and JV teams,” Barnes explained. He said that for a second year, Braxton Peetz is competing at the varsity level along with Frank Betters. Seventh graders Payton Allen and Jaxon Karas have been working hard with the varsity team.
Barnes and Clinton Peetz are the two new coaches leading the way for Dragon wrestling. Barnes wrestled for Pine City since his youth, and wrestled for Itasca State in college. Barnes has been involved with coaching the Pine City Youth Wrestling the last couple of years. Peetz wrestled for a highly ranked Cambridge-Isanti wrestling program.
After a few short weeks of practice Pine City headed off to face Grand Rapids and Crosby-Ironton.
Grand Rapids 63, Pine City 18
This was a tough match up with Grand Rapids being one of the better teams in section 7AA. At 106 Braxton Peetz lost a tough match, 8-7, against one of the favorites in the section. Our middle weight division Caleb Cunnien and Damion Torgerson wrestled hard against state ranked wrestlers. At 170 Jacob Lindahl wrestled strong and won by injury default. Gavin Rockstroh pinned a tough opponent in the 2nd period. Heavyweight Justin Matson quickly pinned his opponent against Grand Rapids.
Crosby-Ironton 49, Pine City 18
Caleb Cunnien gave his all and wrestled a challenging match, losing to a takedown with seconds left. Damion Torgerson wrestled against the #2 ranked wrestler in his weight class. Timmy Johnson won by forfeit. Gavin Rockstroh dominated pinning his opponent in the 2nd period. Heavyweight Justin Matson pinned his opponent in the second period. Pine City had to give up five forfeits during this match up.
