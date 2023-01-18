Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
The Pine City Dragons wrestling team traveled to Ogilvie for a quad with section opponents Cloquet, conference foe Ogilve and re-match with St. Agnes. The Dragons are coming off a tough week of illnesses and injuries.
The Dragons lost their 195 lb. wrestler Logan Kolecki for the season due to a knee injury. “That is a tough loss on this team; Logan is one of our core wrestlers, leaders and all-around great kid in the room,” shared head coach, Josh Barnes. “We are going to miss him and his ability to anchor the team. We will rally around him and support him moving forward with his rehab.”
Pine City Area 48, Cloquet 27
The Dragons would swarm Cloquet and defeat the Jacks. The matchup featured forfeits for each squad including a double forfeit at 195. Of the eleven matches, the Dragons would win seven of those matches.
The highlight of the evening was a streak of falls starting with seniors John Mead, Damion Torgerson, junior Jace Preston and sophomore Ethan Perrotti. All four wrestlers would pin their opponents providing 24 team points and crucial head to head matchup for sectional placements. Dragon wrestlers Anthony Thomas, Braxton Peetz and Frank Betters also defeated their opponents to round out the convincing win.
Pine City Area 29, St. Agnes 51
St. Agnes would exact some revenge from earlier this season and defeat the Dragons 51-29. The Dragons forfeited three weight classes in the match. Dragon wrestlers Roman McKinney, Braxton Peetz, John Mead, and Jace Preston would score falls for the Dragons.
Pine City Area 18, Ogilvie 60
The Dragons ended the evening with Ogilvie. The Dragons held a few wrestlers back for match count purposes. Ogilvie is not a sectional opponent. This time of year, coaches have to manage their matchups for section needs and limitations. The Dragons would score victories by seniors John Mead and Damion Torgerson followed by junior Jace Preston. Each wrestler would win by fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.