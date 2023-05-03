Duluth Marshall 6, Pine City 0
The Pine City Dragons lost Monday afternoon to the HIlltoppers 6-0 in seven innings in an afternoon tilt against the number four ranked team in the AA baseball. The score was 3-0 in the top of the seventh when the Hilltoppers collected another three runs in the last inning. Both teams had their aces on the mound. Senior Isiaiah Hasz went six innings, surrendering three runs.
Coach Hasz was pleased with his team, and while recognizing that they have some work to do, also felt confident in his team’s chances during the section tournament. Coach Hasz said, “We feel confident that we should be in the conversation of top teams in the section tournament.”
The Dragons entered the game on a six game win streak including a 7-0 shutout versus Moose Lake/Willow River and a double header sweep at Mille Lacs last week. All seven games have been on the road; the Dragons are eager to hit the diamond at home.
Pine City 7, MLWR 0
The Dragons defeated the rebels 7-0 on Tuesday last week as two pitchers combined to get the shutout. Lefty Bryce Erickson finished the game after inducing a groundout to finish the game. Nick Plasek would get credit for the win; he would allow two hits over six innings of work and strike out a season high 10 batters. Erickson threw the one inning out of the bullpen.
Plasek also collected four hits in four at bats to help lead the offense for the Dragons. Plasek singled in each of his at bats and scoring three runs and one RBI. The Dragons collected 12 hits in the game. Plasek, Elliot Blatz and Mason Charles each racked up multiple hits for the Dragons.
Pine City 4, MLR 1
The Dragons took the lead late in the game. With the game tied in the top of the fourth, freshman Ethan Aagaard singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs. The Dragons fired up the offense in the fist inning when Nick Plasek singled on the first pitch, scoring one run. The Mille Lacs Raiders would even things up with a run of their own in the bottom of the third. Senior Bryce Eriskon led the Dragons to victory on the mound. He surrendered one run, one hit in five innings and struck out nine batters.
Pine City 10, MLwR 5
In game two of the doubleheader, the Dragons asked Riley Cummings to take the mound after senior Erickson went two innings. Erickson wound up surrendering two runs on three hits in two innings. Erickson would give the ball to fellow senior Riley Cummings who would finish the game and secure his first win as a pitcher. The senior hurler allowed two hits and three runs over three and a third innings. He would strike out two batters.
Bryce Erickson also led the way offensively for the Dragons with two hits and two RBI in the game. Erickson, Nick Plasek and Mason Charles each had extra base hits. Also contributing to the offense were seniors Aidan Palmer and Luke Wilson. Junior Elliot Blatz contributed, scoring two runs on a hit and walk. Defensively, the team was led by Aidan Palmer who had the most defensive plays on the corner.
Dragons have another busy week with East Central and Rush City and look to bounce back.
