The Pine City Dragons baseball team had a strong week of play, with two and one for wins to losses.
Pine City 3, Braham 2
The Dragons defeated the Braham Bombers on Tuesday evening, thanks to a walk-off single. The game was tied at two with the Dragons batting when Isaiah Hasz singled on a 2-2 count, scoring the winning run. Both teams were strong on the mound. The Dragon pitchers combined to strike out eight batters. Braham got the lead early, when Connor Johnson drove in the first run in the first inning, the bombers added their second run in the fourth.
The Dragons never led in the game until Hasz cleared the benches with his game-winning hit. Ryan Plasek led the defense with eight put-outs, and the Dragons didn’t commit a single error. Hasz led the Dragons at the plate going 2-3 to lead the team in the hits category. The Dragons scored all three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win this one.
Pine City 1, Hinckley-Finlayson 3
The Dragons experienced their first defeat of the season. On Thursday evening, May 19, the Dragons hosted the Jaguars; however, the bats forgot to come to the party. Both teams were extremely strong on the hill, but Hinckley-Finlayson was just a bit stronger at the plate. Nick Plasek started the game for the Dragons; he went seven innings allowing six hits and three runs. Jordan Masterson was on the hill for the Jaguars and lasted all seven innings scattering five hits. The Dragons threatened to take the lead in the last inning. With runners at first and second and no outs, the Dragons were only able to manage one run. Cole Waxberg went 2-3 at the plate to lead the Dragons.
Pine City 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 0
The Dragons defeated the visiting Rebels on Friday, as two pitchers combined to throw the shutout. Dylan Petersen induced a groundout to finish off the game. The Dragon offense would awaken from their slumber.
Senior slugger Ryan Plasek would go 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Dragons. Plasek, slighted from his “Grand Slam” omission last week, would drive in multiple runners with three doubles in the game.
“You left my grand slam out of the newsreel; I needed to get your attention,” quipped Ryan Plasek when asked about his breakout game. The Dragons racked up eleven hits on the day. Along with R. Plasek, Cole Waxberg, Riley Cummings and Nick Plasek collected multiple hits. Isaiah Hasz with another strong performance surrendered zero runs on two hits, striking out sixteen batters. Dylan Peterson would finish off the Rebels with the last out of the game.
Pine City 5, Rockford 14
The Dragons could not keep up with the visiting Rockford Rockets on Saturday, May 21. Rockford unleashed a potent offensive attack, with 15 hits. The Dragons would only manage 5 hits in the game but did leave the bases loaded multiple times.
