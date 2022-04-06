Dragons Baseball look to continue success

The Pine City Dragon Baseball team looks to improve on its 16 wins and 7 losses from last season. The team is led by Head Coach Monty Petersen, who is in his third season as the head coach.
Coach Peterson will lean on his assistants throughout the year and said, “The coaches are extremely talented and work well with our athletes.” Assisting Peterson is former head coach, Ted Hasz, and longtime Dragon super coach, Wayne Hansmann.
The Dragons finished third in the Great River Conference last season. This year the favorites are last year’s champions, Braham, along with Hinckley-Finlayson. Look for Rush City to also be a challenging opponent.
The Dragons are hoping to build on an outstanding postseason run that finished their 2021 campaign. The Dragons advanced to the fifth round of playoffs and gained valuable experience that will fuel this team.
The Dragons are led by a strong senior group of returning letterwinners including Ryan Plasek, Dylan Peterson and Cole Waxberg. These seniors will be key players in this year’s success. Ryan Plasek will be the main backstop and will also see time on the mound. Dylan Peterson and Cole Waxberg will anchor two infield spots and provide a solid bat.
The Dragons also include a strong Junior class. This group is led by Isaiah Hasz who is a strong candidate for top player. Isaiah Hasz features electric stuff on the mound, top defensive play and a consistent bat. With Hasz are classmates Bryce Erickson, Nick Plasek, Mason Charles, Riley Cummings, Aiden Palmer, and Dylan Wasche, all who look to compete for spots in the line-up.
Coach Peterson reflected on the past few weeks saying, “The biggest challenge we face is the weather and facilities. We can only accomplish so much indoors and it becomes a challenge for our kids.” Coach Peterson has been pleased with his athletes’ patience and focus while being indoors.
Coach Peterson said of the upcoming season, “Once the weather clears up, it becomes a marathon of games with lots of back to back and double headers.”
The Dragons take the field on Monday, April 11 at Pine City fields versus the Mora Mustangs in the season opener.
