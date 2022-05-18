The Pine City Dragons baseball team had another week of postponements. The Dragons were prepared to play in a pivotal section game with the Aitkin Gobblers on Monday, May 9. The game would have been followed up by doubleheaders with Ogilivie and Hinckley-Finlayson. However, all five games were postponed by flooded facilities.
The Dragons are on a seven game winning streak to start the season, showing consistent pitching and defense. The Dragons previously missed out on pivotal sectional matchups with Duluth Marshall and Two Harbors from earlier in the season.
The team has had only a handful of outdoor practices this spring. “The challenge for our kids will be going into the playoffs with limited at-bats and innings pitched in relation to our opponents, really puts our kids at a major disadvantage.” Coach Hasz responded when asked about all the missed games.
Bats were blistered as Pine City Dragons defeated Crosby-Ironton 12-9 on Monday, May 16. Crosby-Ironton opened up scoring in the second inning when an error scored one run for the Rangers. Nick Plasek started the game for the Pine City Dragons. Plasek went two innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out two and walking zero.
The Dragons took the lead for good with seven runs in the third inning. In the third, an error scored one run for the Dragons. Ryan Plasek doubled, scoring one run, Dylan Petersen singled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs, and Cole Waxberg doubled, scoring one run. Bryce Erickson singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, and finally Mason Charles singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
After Crosby-Ironton scored one run in the top of the fifth, the Pine City Dragons answered when Riley Cummings singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
The Pine City Dragons socked one home run on the day. Hasz had a dinger in the sixth inning. The Dragons totaled ten hits. Charles and Nick Plasek each had multiple hits for The Pine City Dragons. Plasek and Charles each managed two hits to lead the Dragons.
Erickson was the winning pitcher for the Dragons. The ace allowed one hit and two runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out six. Petersen and Isaiah Hasz entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
