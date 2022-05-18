Dragons varsity softball continues to improve their play on the diamond. The Dragons visited Mora on Monday, May 9 and had the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Dragons stayed in it until the end, but Mora pulled away late in a 7-6 win.
Pine City vs. Mora, 7-6
The Dragons were down 5-3 in the top of the sixth inning when Kadence Wallenberg homered on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring three runs. The Dragons collected seven hits, and Mora had nine hits in the game. The Dragons got things going early with a Sam Schneider fielder’s choice that scored the first run.
Schneider would be in the circle for the Dragons; the senior surrendered seven on nine and struck out seven. Lydia Blatz and Wallengberg each managed multiple hits for the Dragons and led the offense.
Pine City vs. Hinckley, 7-4
The Dragons would bounce back and pick up their third win of the Season on Friday, May 13. The Dragons quickly pounced on the Jaguars in the first inning. The game was moved from Pine City to Hinckley due to field conditions. The Dragons scored six runs in the first inning to get the game started. Kadence Wallenberg, Elivia Montbriand and Dannie Maish all singled in the inning and scored runs. The offense would go silent until the fifth inning as Dannie Maish singled with two outs and advanced on Jaguars errors, scoring off of Isabelle Jarvis infield hit.
Schneider and a feisty defense limited the Jaguar offense. Scheider would strike out three batters, but it was her defense that kept the Dragons in the game. Blatz, Montbriand and Wallenberg led the Dragons with five defense put-outs. Dragons win 7-4.
Pine City vs. Isle-Onamia, 15-3
The Dragons headed to Isle to take on the Raiders on Monday, May 16th. The Pine City Dragons fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 15-3 loss to the Mille lacs Raiders. The Dragons struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Mille Lacs, giving up 15 runs.
Pine City scored three runs in the fourth inning. This would be the only pressure the Dragons could muster, a lead off single by Isabelle Jarvis and a double by Brynna Reiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.