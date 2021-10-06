After a year of separation due to the COVID pandemic, students and staff at Pine City High School rejoiced in a return to togetherness.
Pine City Superintendent Paula Foley thanked advisors Kristin Foster and Christine Hong and the Student Council members for coordinating activities for the week at all sites. She also offered thanks to Coronation Advisor Sheryl Stearns and Principal Troy Anderson for their work on the event
“[Jennifer] Krinke and the Pine City High School Choir did an incredible job singing the Star Spangled Banner and school songs,” Foley said. “What a great thing for all!”
Students learned about a new senior class “Club Phoenix” that is dedicated to sharing positive happenings around Pine City High School. The students also had a chance to recognize the members of the Homecoming Court, and Queen Madisen Berglund and King Kameron Jusczak were crowned.
Other members of the Senior Royalty included: Carissa Nascene, Brynna Reiser, Chloe Gerner, Dorothy Miller, Cole Waxberg, Dylan Peterson, Colton Blaisdell and Jason Thieman.
Junior royalty included Riley Cummings, Bryce Erickson, Luke Wilson, Madyson Bombard, Ella Sell and Addison Sell.
Sophomore royalty included Gavin Broz, Waylon Petersen, Spencer Wicktor, Jena Tomczyk, Samantha Charles and Brenna Youngbauer.
