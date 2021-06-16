Members of the Pine City High School track squad headed to the Section 5A Track Meet at St. John’s University on Wednesday, June 9 with high hopes, but hot weather and tough competition kept them from truly hitting their stride.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have any State qualifiers this year due to very strong Section competition,” said Coach Jared Clementson. “However, we do have some kids who rank among the top in the state.”
Boys take 13th place
The Dragon boys team placed 13th place out of 24+ teams with 22 points. Annandale won with 85 points.
“We had 5 of our 9 competing boys score points in the meet,” Clementson said. “Jeffrey Carlbom and Hunter Peacock each scored 9.5 points for the team.”
• The 4x200m relay team of Jason Thieman, Jeffrey Carlbom, Caleb Fromm, and Hunter Peacock placed 4th in a season’s best time of 1:33.54. Clementson noted that though they didn’t qualify for state, they finished the season with the 12th fastest time in the state.
• Jeffrey Carlbom placed 4th in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 9”. His best jump of 20’ 5” ranks 29th in the state. Carlbom also placed 7th in the triple jump with a jump of 41’ 4”. His best jump of 40’ 5.5” ranks 22nd in state.
• Hunter Peacock placed 5th in the 100m dash in a time of 11.57. His best time (11.43) ranks 36th in the state. Peacock also placed 6th in the 200m dash in a time of 23.76. His best time (23.38) ranks 39th in the state.
• Micah Overtoom placed 6th in the discus with a personal best toss of 121’ 3”.
• George Ausmus placed 11th in the 800m run with a time of 2:12.90.
• Eli Fromm placed 11th in the 1600m run with a PB time of 5:16.74.
• Charlie Ausmus placed 13th in the 3200m run with a time of 11:03.99. Charlie also ran in the 1600m run, but dropped out after the second lap due to a leg injury.
• Ryan Prihoda placed 13th in the triple jump with a jump of 35’ 9.5”.
• Caleb Fromm was a little under the weather and finished the 400m dash in 15th with a time of 54.75. His best time (52.55) ranks 35th in the state.
Girls take 15th place
The Pine City girls team placed 15th out of 24+ teams with 15 points. Rockford won with an incredible 108 points.
“We had 12 girls score throughout the meet,” Clementson said. “Ella Sell was our top point getter with 7.5 points.”
• Ella Sell placed 4th in the 1600m run with a time of 5:36.44. Her school record time of 5:24.7 ranks 21st in the state. Sell’s school record 3200m time of 12:00.0 ranks 24th in the state.
• The girls 4x800m relay team of Sophie Lahti, Abby Aagaard, Allison Unverzagt, and Emma Belsheim placed 5th with a season’s best time of 10:14.67. Their time ranks them 20th in the state.
• The girls 4x400m relay team of Summer Thieman, Ella Sell, Arissa Rydberg, and Sophie Lahti placed 6th with a time of 4:22.41. Their school record time of 4:16.80 ranks them 29th in the state.
• The girls 4x200m relay team of Vivian Lahti, Lena Roubinek, Ainsley Vinaja, and Summer Thieman placed 8th in a time of 1:54.09.
• The girls 4x100m relay team of Emma Johnson, Lena Roubinek, Ainsley Vinaja, and Summer Thieman placed 8th in a time of 53.65.
• Cara Kuhn placed 8th in the shot put with a put of 31’ 10”.
• Lena Roubinek placed 9th in the shot put with a throw of 31’ 8.75”. Roubinek also placed 10th in the 100m dash running a time of 13.60 in the prelims.
• Sophie Lahti placed 9th in the 300m hurdles with a time of 50.39.
• Dorothy Miller placed 9th in the triple jump with a jump of 32’ 10.5”.
• Eva Johnson placed 10th in the 3200m run with a time of 12:49.54. Johnson also placed 11th in the 1600m run a time of 5:55.12.
• Ella Sell placed 10th in the 800m run with a time of 2:34.16.
• Chloe McKellar placed 10th in the discus with a PB throw of 89’ 11”. Cara Kuhn placed 14th in the discus (85’ 2”).
• Vivian Lahti placed 15th in the 400m dash (67.10).
• Rachel Brown placed 16th in the 3200m run (14:05.63).
‘I am proud of our kids’
Reflecting on the meet and the season, Clementson noted that his squad had a lot to overcome to get to the end of a successful season.
“It was brutally hot [on June 9], but everyone survived and did the best they could in the conditions,” Clementson said. “I am proud of our kids for how they competed and for their sportsmanship at this meet and throughout the season. The season started out a little rocky, but overall it went much better than I ever expected. A big part of that has to do with the great kids on the team and my wonderful coaching staff.”
