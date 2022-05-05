The Pine City Dragon baseball team continues its streak of strong performances on the mound. The combination of Isaiah Hasz and Nick Plasek continue to limit opposing teams’ offense. The Dragons also managed key contributions from Ryan Plasek and Bryce Erickson on the mound that ate up crucial innings. Coach Peterson on his team’s success early in the season said, ”[Success] has to be attributed to solid starting pitching and good defense and when counted relief pitching has come in and been solid.”
The Dragons defeated the Mille Lacs Raiders on Thursday, 10-0. The Dragons used two pitchers, Nick Plasek and Bryce Erickson to shutout the Raiders. Fireballer Nick Plasek went four innings, allowing one hit and striking out three while walking one. This would be N. Plasek’s first win of the season. Bryce Erickson would enter during the fifth inning and finish the game striking out Thomas Schleis to end the game.
The Dragons tallied 12 hits on the game. Cole Waxberg, Ryan Plasek, Mason Charles, and Isaiah Hasz all managed multiple hits. Cole Waxberg led the team with three hits in his three at-bats. The Dragon defense was solid, committing an error free game. Bryce Erickson laced up the cleats a little tighter in this game, leading the Dragons with three stolen bases.
In their first back-to-back games, the Dragons hosted rivals Mora Mustangs on Friday evening. This game was an excellent pitchers duel and much of the game deadlocked at 1-1. Not ‘till late did the Dragons rally to beat the Mustangs.
Isaiah Hasz, now 3-0 on the season, picked up the win. He would strike out 13 batters, allowing one hit and one run while walking four batters.
The Dragons tied the game up in the bottom of the third when a Hasz single allowed Nick Plasek to score. Both offenses went quiet until with one out in the sixth, the Dragons were able to capitalize. Senior Cole Waxberg would reach base on a single into left field. Waxberg quickly stole second base, putting him in scoring position. The Mustang defense would unravel under the pressure as back to back errors would doom the Mustangs. Waxberg, Erickson, Aiden Palmer, and Riley Cummings would all score in the inning. With the pressure alleviated, Ryan Plasek entered the game to pitch the last half inning. He would strike out three batters to send the Mustangs home with their second loss of the season. Coach Peterson on his teams facing some pressure said, “We stayed focused early in the game and were able to scrap a few hits together and force Mora to make plays.”
Dragons prevail in this one, 5-1.
