The Dragons Cross Country team attended the Princeton Invitational on Thursday, September 1. It was a very hot and humid day – not ideal for cross country runners – but the Dragon runners worked hard despite the weather conditions. One set-back to hot, humid weather is athletes’ times tend to be slower because of the heat. Coach Jared Clementson stated, “With the tough running conditions, times were slower than expected. We will be looking to improve our times over the next few weeks.”

