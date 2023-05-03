Breckan Reiser led the way for the Dragons as she collected four hits in the Dragons victory over the Rangers. Both pitchers were busy as each team collected numerous hits; the Dragons racked up 16 hits and the Rangers had seven of their own. The Dragons tallied seven runs in the top of the seventh. The offensive firepower was led by Olivia Harshman, Reiser, Lily Struss, Kadence Wallenberg, and Lydia Blatz all driving in runs for the Dragons. Freshamn Karly Dahlberg led the Dragons to their victory. Dahlberg went seven innings, allowing seven hits, eight runs struck out four.
Pine City 19, HillToppers 10
This was another late inning rally for the Dragons to secure the victory. The game was tied at 10 a peice in the fifth inning when the Dragons decided pulled away scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth and added another six runs in the following inning. Freshman Karly Dahlberg picks up her second win of the season. She pitched all seven innings giving up seven hits and six walks. She struck out five in the game. However, it was the Dragon batters that would ultimately doom the Hilltoppers. The Dragons forced nine walks and eight hits in the contest. Lydia Blatz led the way with four runs on two hits and two walks. Blatz tripled in the bottom of the sixth inning that really broke the game open for the Dragons. Lily Struss also contributed with a couple hits and runs. Defensively, the team was led by a strong catching performance from Kadence Wallenberg and Elizabeth Simon who led the team with a couple double plays in critical spots.
(Game One) Mille Lacs Raiders 12, Pine City 7(Game Two) Mille Lacs Raiders 22, Pine City 3
In action last week, the Dragons lost a doubleheader to Great River Conference opponents Mille Lacs Raiders. Pine City stayed within striking distance in game one, but in game two, the Dragons couldn’t find the bats. Dragons drop to 0-2 in the conference but pick up two critical wins in the section. Dragons take on East Central and Rush City this week in back to back doubleheaders.
