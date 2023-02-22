The Pine City Dragons boys Hockey team concluded their regular season this past Tuesday. The Dragons finish the season 11-13 following the 3-0 shutout versus the Mora Mustangs.
Pine City Area 3, Mora Mustangs 0
Senior Jacob Stuckey would get his first start of the season and saved all fourteen shots from the Mustangs. The Mustangs would struggle most the evening with escaping their own end of the ice with the puck. The Dragons meanwhile controlled much of the pace and possession of the puck. The Leger Brothers, senior McCoy and freshman McCall, each tallied a goal, and Gavin Broz would later add a third. The Dragons outshot the Mustangs 33-14.
Pine City Area 8, Mora Mustangs 3
The Dragons following their season ending win against the Mustangs would fall into the seventh seed for the Section 5A tournament. The Dragons ended the season with a 11-13 record and averaged 3.15 goals per game while giving up 3.96 per game. As the seventh seed, the Dragons received a first round home game against the tenth seed, Mora Mustangs.
With playoffs on everyone’s mind, this game featured a bit more entertainment for the fans of both teams. The Dragons would jump on the Mustangs with three early goals. On the very first shot of the game, junior Hunter Haug sniped a deep wrist shot from the blue line that hit the back of the net. The play was set up by Logan Kirby and McCall Leger fighting for control in the corner.
Just a minute after the Haug goal, junior Gavin Broz poked a loose puck in the net with help from Haug and McCall Leger. Less than a minute later, senior Ryder Youngbauer added a neat back hand flip with the help from defenseman Andrew Thole. With a three goal lead, the Mustangs countered some offensive pressure and tallied two back to back goals during the seven minute mark to make it an entertaining first period.
With Mora trying to maintain offensive control, a slick poke check and break away by freshman McCall Leger would happen, but the Mustangs cut him down on a tripping call. With the tripping call and breakaway, Leger was awarded the penalty shot. Leger, using a slick movement from left to right, finished with a quick wrist shot into the back of the net capitalizing on the penalty shot and giving the Dragons a 4-2 lead.
Youngbauer would later add on the powerplay with a goal. Later in the first, Broz added to the lead with his second goal. The Dragons would command a 5-2 lead going into the intermission.
The second and third periods featured a conservative approach from the Dragons keeping the puck in front. McCoy Leger would put the Dragons up 6-2 early in the second. The Mustangs were really unable to muster much offense after the adjustments from the Dragons. The Mustangs did add to their score with a power play goal in the second. The Dragons would lead 7-3 going into the third period.
The Dragons fans would go wild late in the third period when senior forward Andrew Duclos got his first varsity goal. Duclos passed up a shot in Tuesday night’s game for a teammate but not this night; he capitalized on the chance, scoring his first goal of the season and career.
The Dragons head to Monticello to face off with the second seeded Moose. The Moose swept the Dragons in both tilts this past season. The Dragons look to slow down the Moose and stay out of the box and keep the game close.
