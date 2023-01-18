The Pine City Dragon boys hockey team came into the week tied for second in the Mississippi 8 conference in the midst of a three-game winning streak. The Dragons would face off with section 5A opponent, St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders(6-5) and winners of four straight games.
St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 7, Pine City Area 0
The Pine City Civic Center was packed to see the Dragons face off against one of the stronger teams in Class A. The Dragons were able to keep the contest close throughout the first two periods only facing a 2-0 deficit midway through the second period.
“There is a lot of talent on that team. They have a lot of depth, four solid lines,” said head coach, Seth Sauter. “I thought we did a great job defensively the first half of the game, limiting their shots to the outside. Oscar Gribauval kept us in it the first half of the game, but we just couldn’t get one past their goaltender to break the ice and get the crowd into the game. Oscar faced a lot of shots; he did a great job holding off an early barrage. Our fans were great from start to finish, a great atmosphere for a hockey game.”
The Crusaders proved to be too much for the Dragons with the home team losing 7-0. Shots for the game were in favor of St. Cloud, 48-23.
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Pine City Area 1
The last time the Dragons played the Bluejackets they were on the road and suffered an 8-0 loss. “We didn’t play our best game in our first match-up. We were much better this time around,” commented Sauter.
After a scoreless, back and forth first period, the Bluejackets would score the first two goals of the game in the second period. The Dragons would answer back by scoring their first goal of the game, but the goal was disallowed due to a dislodging of the net by the Bluejacket goaltender.
The Dragons quickly responded as they swarmed the net and soon after to cut the lead in half at 2-1. The goal was scored by forward Gavin Broz assisted by McCall and McCoy Leger. “It was great to see us get a goal after a disallowed, questionable call,” said Sauter. “We never hung our heads; we kept working hard, and the boys were rewarded.”
The Bluejackets would add two more goals in the third to win the game 4-1. “We were in this game until very late in the third period. We played a very clean, disciplined game – a great effort. Despite the loss, I was very pleased with our performance in this one,” shared Sauter.
Sophomore goaltender Aaron Rootkie stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.
Moose Lake 0, Pine City Area 4
The Dragons finished their three-game home stand facing the Moose Lake Rebels. Caden Schlichting would score his first career varsity goal to give the Dragons an early 1-0 lead.
“Caden has improved tremendously this year. It was great to see his hard work pay off,” said Sauter. Trysten Thurman would score his third goal of the season off a tip and deflection from a shot by captain Andrew Thole to give the Dragons a two-goal lead. McCall Leger would score his seventh goal of the season late in the first period to give the Dragons a three-goal advantage.
Gavin Broz would finish out the scoring in the third with a nice one-timer to beat the Rebel goaltender top shelf. It was Broz’s seventh goal of the season. His goal was assisted by senior Ryder Youngbauer and senior captain Isaac Jahnz. Oscar Gribauval earned his first shutout of the season by stopping all 18 shots he faced. The Dragons ended up outshooting the Rebels 40 -18.
The Dragons’ record currently sits at 7 wins and 6 losses on the season. The Dragons travel to section 5A rival the Mora Mustangs and have a rematch with conference and section foe, the Princeton Tigers in Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 19.
