Dragon’s varsity football

The Dragon’s varsity football team concluded their season with a loss to the Mora Mustangs last week. 

 

 Photo by Michelle Pautzke

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Dragons varsity football team headed back to Mora for their first round playoff game. It was familiar ground; just last week the Dragons were defeated 51-0 at Mora. After the loss, the Dragons (1-7) wound up the sixth seed in class 5AAA football and traveled back to Mora (5-3) to play the 3rd seed Mora Mustangs. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.