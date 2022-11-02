On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Dragons varsity football team headed back to Mora for their first round playoff game. It was familiar ground; just last week the Dragons were defeated 51-0 at Mora. After the loss, the Dragons (1-7) wound up the sixth seed in class 5AAA football and traveled back to Mora (5-3) to play the 3rd seed Mora Mustangs.
“We just want to compete, we want to put our best effort on the field,” senior Nick Plasek shared with his coaches. “After watching the film, we felt like we missed some opportunities.”
The Mustangs would take the opening kick into Dragon territory before being forced out of bounds. Mora would only need two inside power run plays to score their first touchdown and take a 8-0 lead early in the first.
The offense a week ago struggled to move the ball consistently, but finally found its footing in this game. The Dragons would march down the field highlighted by the inside run from Logan Kolecki, and outside run by Jace Preston. In addition the offense got key receptions by TE Derrick Kinn on the opening drive. The Dragons would march all the way down to the Mustang 15-yard line only to be intercepted on fourth down and long after a false start on third and four.
“Our offense was able to move the ball; we had inside runs and outside runs that were clicking,’’ shared co-head coach, Nate Fort. “We just made too many mental mistakes in key situations.” While the Dragons didn’t score, they did keep the ball out of the Mustang’s hands. The Dragon opening drive would eat up over eight minutes of the first quarter.
After the interception, it didn’t take the Mustangs long to find the end zone for their second touchdown. Mora would score with no time left on the clock in the first period and go up 16-0.
The Dragon offense would go the march again with a key power run game attacking inside and out. The drive was also highlighted by a big pass play from quarterback Bryce Erickson to Riley Cummings on third down. With the Dragons just about to hit the red zone, a costly fumble gave the ball back to the Mustangs. The Dragon defense would slow the Mustangs down on the ensuing drive and get their first stop of the game. The defense was led by Tackle leaders Nick Plasek and Logan Kolecki.
The offense was unable to move the ball and gave the ball back to Mustangs with less than a minute on the clock. The Mustangs dug deep into the playbook and set the Dragons up with a counter that would go the distance. Mora would take a 22-0 lead into the half.
The Dragons again would go on the attack with their opening drive of the second half. The Dragons would gather multiple first downs only to throw an interception on third and long. The Mustangs would take the ball and eat up much of the third period with their fourth touchdown and take a 29-0 lead.
“We were proud of the way our kids responded to the game plan; our kids up front did a really nice job of creating some seams for our backs. By far, our offensive line’s best performance … even the score didn’t show it,” shared Coach Burger.
The final score on the night would be 35-0. The Dragons end the season 1-8. The coaches were very appreciative of the seniors who contributed to the season. The senior class was led by Bryce Erickson, Nick Plasek, Fred Ausmus, John Mead, Ashton Seals, and Riley Cummings. These guys grinded out a difficult season with tough competition. Three different opponents on the schedule find themselves in their section finals game.
Meanwhile, the Mora Mustangs would go on to host Foley (1-7) in Saturday’s semifinal matchup only to lose on a missed field goal as time expired. The Milaca Wolves (8-1) will host Foley in the section final game on Friday, Nov. 4 for the Section Championship game.
