Dragons 10, Chisago Lakes 4
On a cold Tuesday evening on Jan. 25, the Dragon Boys Hockey team visited the Chisago Lakes Civic Center. It may have been cold outside, but inside, the Dragons quickly heated up the scoring sheet. Mason Mikyska had the hot hand early, scoring two goals followed by fellow senior Aidan Welch.
When asked about the game, Coach Seth Sauter said, “We played a strong first period, up 3-2 after one. We played our game in the first and played hard.”
The Wildcats took over the second and third period. Coach Sauter praised his team’s improved effort to stay disciplined. “We did a good job staying out of the penalty box, but when we did happen to get a penalty, it cost us,” noted Sauter. “Chisago has two very good players who took over the game in the second period.” Chisago scored five goals in the second period, three from Ryan Schmidt and two from Nicholas Helland.
Coach Sauter discussed the team’s focus moving into the last few games of the season. “We have to improve with our special teams moving forward,” he said. “We’ve been working on them a lot in practice lately, and hopefully, we will figure it out before the playoffs start. Chisago is a good team, and it showed on this night.”
Chisago moves into a tie on top of the Mississippi Eight conference with Cambridge-Isanti after defeating the Dragons 10-4.
Dragons 5, Northern Edge 2
In a physical game with Northern Edge, the Dragons bounced back with a 4-3 victory. “It was nice to get back into the win column,” Coach Sauter said, praising his team’s effort. This game required the Dragons to maintain discipline and grind out the outstanding play from the seniors. “Our seniors really stepped up tonight, scoring all four goals in the game,” said Sauter.
The first period featured back and forth early play, and the Dragons fought off an early penalty by their special teams. Senior Aidan Welch, lit up the lamp near the end of the first period to give the Dragon a 1-0 lead going into the break. Welch would score his second goal midway through the second period on an even strength goal. With a two goal lead, the Dragons fought through a tough stretch.
Coach Sauter noted, “We played three good periods besides a five-minute stretch in the second.” During that stretch, the Dragons committed three penalties allowing the Edge to get back in the game and take a 3-2 lead at the end of the second period.
The excitement would not last for the Edge; Seth Linnel followed by a Jimmy Lindblom score early in the third period. These two goals put the Dragons up for good. Coach Sauter shared his thoughts on the third, saying, “After retaking the lead early in the third period, senior goaltender Mason Olson shut down our opponents the rest of the way. It was a much-needed win for us, and we’re very proud of the team’s effort.”
Check out the Dragons as they host Monticello on Thursday, Feb, 3 on home ice.
