Dragons Girls Basketball

The Pine City Dragon Girls Basketball team has started and is looking to be a season to watch! Coach Ted Hasz is anticipating getting better and better as the season goes on. He also said they have high expectations and feel that they can be in the hunt for conference and section championships.
One of the biggest challenges they face this season is their schedule – the Dragons will face many top teams in the state. The coaches are hoping these more difficult regular season games will prepare the girls for play-off games when the time comes. Last year, their record was 18-9, and they hope to improve it this season.
Hasz said of this year’s team, “We are focusing on using our length and athleticism. We feel that our defense needs to be our top priority, and if we can become a great defensive team, we can beat great teams.”
The Dragons senior line-up this year consists of four players. “Isabelle Jarveis is a hard worker who has been in our program for many years. She pushes her teammates to be better each day. She has improved her shooting and is a great anticipator on defense,” noted Hasz. “Sophie Lahti is a tremendous athlete who has signed with Division I Wisconsin Green Bay. After missing last season with an injury, she is hungry to get back to what she loves. Kloey Lind is another long athletic player who has committed to St. Scholastica. Kloey has improved every year, and we are looking for her to have a big senior year. Ella Sell knows what it takes to win. She is a kid that plays with a lot of energy and will be looked upon to play great defense and knock down some big shots for the Dragons.”
The captains this season are Sophie Lahti, Kloey Lind, Ella Sell, Isabelle Jarveis, and Karly Jusczak. Coach Hasz is assisted by Adam Jensen, Padrick Judd, Jeff Lahti, Kolette Lind, Ben Bloomquist, and Alex Sundly. According to the coaches, practices for all ages have been going well so far. Coach Hasz commented that the team has to work hard and keep pushing to be the team he knows they can be. But this team knows they can be great, and they will work toward it continually.
Coach Hasz concluded by saying, “We are very excited to represent Pine City this season. We have great kids on our team who have, and continue to work really hard. Come out and watch us play this year, as you will enjoy watching these kids compete!”
The Dragons started their season on Tuesday, November 29 in Mora against the Mora Mustangs at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.