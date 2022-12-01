Dragons Girls Basketball
Heidi Burger | Pine City Pioneer

The Pine City Dragon Girls Basketball team has started and is looking to be a season to watch!  Coach Ted Hasz is anticipating getting better and better as the season goes on. He also said they have high expectations and feel that they can be in the hunt for conference and section championships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.