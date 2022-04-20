The Pine City Dragons Varsity Softball team fell behind early in Tuesday’s game at Rush City. The Dragons have yet to get any work or practice outside due to poor field conditions and continued wet weather. The lack of work was evident as the Dragons struggled to contain the Tigers offense.
The Tigers scattered nine hits over the three innings scoring 22 runs. Robin Odegard stepped in and pitched for the Dragons. Odegard would strike out four batters and walk eleven in the loss.
The Dragon offense struggled to find its groove. The Dragons batters would strike out 10 times as Folkema from Rush City dominated in the circle. Rush City continues its terror in the Great River Conference.
The final score was 22-0, Rush City Tigers.
