Dragons Volleyball

The Dragons Volleyball team took a win over Milaca last week on Thursday.

 photo courtesy of four seasons photography

The Dragons Volleyball team traveled to Milaca on Sept. 1 to verse the Wolves. According to Coach Tamil Nelson, the Dragons started out slow. “We were playing a little jittery and were not communicating as well in the first set and Milaca was definitely on,” said Coach Nelson. The Dragons lost the first set 16-25. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.