The Dragons golf team has had quite the season weather–wise. They worked hard and did what they could despite non-ideal weather conditions most of the season.
The boys team had a good regular season and finished second by one point to MLWR (Moose Lake Willow River). Four Dragon boys earned All-conference awards: Mason Olson, Griffin Faur, Isaac Jahnz, and Caleb Miller. Faur also was named conference MVP.
The Dragon girls’ team played hard this year and took second in the conference. The girls also had three golfers named All-Conference: Malia Mikyska, Addie Sell and Lexa Valvoda.
Coach Adam Jense said, “Both teams played well at sections. We had three boys make the cut for the second round, Griffin Faur, Hunter Haug and Mason Olson. No one advanced to state.”
