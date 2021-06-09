The temperatures were in the 70’s with sun, low humidity and a light breeze at the Sub-Section 18A meet in Milaca on Tuesday, June 1, and the Pine City Dragon track teams came in determined to warm things up even more.
“Overall, we had a great day as a team,” said Coach Jared Clementson. “Many of our athletes performed at or better than what they were ranked coming into the meet.”
“I am very proud of everyone,” Clementson said. “They have been working hard all season to prepare themselves to be at their best at this point of the season.”
Boys take 2nd in meet
The Dragon boys team placed 2nd with 140 points. Mora won with 195 points. Clementson said they had a total of 18 boys score in the meet. Jeffrey Carlbom was the top point getter with 21 points. Charlie Ausmus scored 20, Hunter Peacock and Caleb Fromm each scored 17 points, and Jason Thieman scored 14 points.
• Charlie Ausmus won the 3200m run in a time of 11:14.49 and 1600m run in a time of 4:50.31. Teammate Eli Fromm placed 2nd in the 1600m run with a time of 5:26.34.
• Caleb Fromm won the 400m dash in a time of 53.30.
• Jeffrey Carlbom placed 2nd in the triple jump with a jump of 41’ 2” and placed 3rd in the long jump with a leap of 18’ 11.75”. Teammate Ryan Prihoda placed 4th in the triple jump with a jump of 36’ 8.5”.
• Hunter Peacock placed 2nd in the 200m dash with a PB time of 23.38 and 4th in the 100m dash with a time of 11.53.
• George Ausmus placed 2nd in the 800m run in a PB time of 2:08.68.
• Micah Overtoom placed 2nd in the Discus with a PB toss of 114’ 3”.
• The 4x200m relay team of Jason Thieman, Jeffrey Carlbom, Caleb Fromm, and Hunter Peacock placed 2nd in a season’s best time of 1:33.72.
• The 4x800m relay team of Eli Fromm, Weston Clementson, Ronnie Martini, and Damion Torgerson placed third with a season’s best time of 9:16.31. They were just edged out for the last qualifying spot.
• The 4x400m relay team of Caleb Fromm, George Ausmus, Damion Torgerson, and Jason Thieman placed third with a season’s best time of 3:42.83.
• Damion Torgerson placed 5th in the 800m run with a time of 2:19.62.
• Jason Thieman placed 5th in the triple jump (36’ 7.5”) and 6th in the long jump (18’ 2.5”).
Girls team wins sub-sections
The Dragon girls team won convincingly with a total of 159 points. Milaca was second with 113 points.
Clementson noted that 21 girls scored in the meet. Lena Roubinek was the top point getter with 23 points. Ella Sell scored 21 points, Sophie Lahti scored 16.5 points, Cara Kuhn scored 16 points, and Abby Aagaard scored 15 points. All 4 relays qualified for Sections.
• The 4x800m relay team of Sophie Lahti, Abby Aagaard, Allison Unverzagt, and Emma Belsheim got the team out to a great start by winning in a season’s best time of 10:36.54.
• The 4x200m relay team of Vivian Lahti, Lena Roubinek, Ainsley Vinaja, and Summer Thieman placed 2nd in a season’s best time of 1:53.12.
• The 4x100m relay team of Emma Johnson, Lena Roubinek, Ainsley Vinaja, and Summer Thieman placed 2nd in a season’s best time of 53.49.
• The 4x400m relay team of Summer Thieman, Ella Sell, Arissa Rydberg, and Sophie Lahti finished the meet with some extra fireworks as they won with a new school record time of 4:16.80! They were 11 seconds ahead of second place. This betters the previous record of 4:16.81 by just 0.01 seconds. The previous record held by Meleia Johnson, Jenna Fore, Cassie Filler, and Becky Osterdyk was the second oldest record on the girls side from 2003.
• Ella Sell won the 1600m run with a time of 5:33.47 and placed third in the 800m run with a time of 2:31.74.
• Lena Roubinek won the shot put with a PB toss of 32’ 4.5” and placed 4th in the 100m dash with a time of 13.49.
• Eva Johnson placed 3rd in the 3200m run with a time of 13:03.55 and placed 4th in the 1600m run with a time of 5:53.01. Teammate Rachel Brown placed 4th in the 3200m run with a PB time of 13:44.53.
Cara Kuhn placed 2nd in both the shot put with a toss of 30’ 3” and the discus with a throw of 89’ 7”. Teammate Chloe McKellar placed 4th in the discus with a PB throw of 81’ 9”.
• Dorothy Miller placed 2nd in the triple jump with a season’s best jump of 31’ 7.5”.
• Sophie Lahti placed 3rd in the 300m hurdles with a time of 50.47.
• Vivian Lahti placed 4th in the 400m dash with a time of 67.16.
• Abby Aagaard (67.51 - PB) and Allison Unverzagt (69.05 - PB) placed 5th and 6th in the 400m dash.
• Emma Belsheim (2:36.50) and Arissa Rydberg (2:39.52) placed 5th and 6th in the 800m run.
• Abby Aagaard placed 5th in the triple jump (30’ 6”).
• Mallory Clepper placed 6th in the 200m dash (28.55 - PB).
• Maggie Smetana placed 6th in the shot put (28’ 4.25”).
Sections coming June 9
The top four individuals and the top two relays move on to Sections. Clementson noted that they will have 27 athletes going on to compete at the Section meet.
“This is pretty incredible seeing that we only had 63 kids on the team this year,” he said. “We are going into the Section meet with a few events that have a chance at placing in the top two, which is what is needed to qualify for State. I am very excited for our athletes to be competing at the Section meet. It will be a busy and memorable day.”
The Section 5A meet was set for Wednesday, June 9 at St. John’s University starting at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.