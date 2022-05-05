On Friday, April 29 the Pine City Dragons hosted their annual Chengwatana meet for the 64th year. It was the warmest day of the track season so far. The Dragon girls came in second, behind by just 1.5 points to Chisago Lakes. The boys also came in second place.
Head Coach Jared Clementson reported, “Overall, the meet was a big success. Both the boys and girls teams placed second behind Chisago Lakes. The girls came up just shy of the victory scoring 161 points to Chisago Lakes 162.5. Third place was Mora with only 86.5 points. The boys were 29.5 points behind Chisago Lakes, but beat Proctor by 5 points and Mora by 26.5 points. Besides doing well as a team, we had many great performances by our athletes! Both teams are steadily improving and we should continue to see even more improvements after getting in some good workouts.”
Girls team
The 4x800m Relay took first place with a time of 10:56.54. Emma Hermanson stepped in for Emma Belshiem who went home sick. The team did great and showed how important it is to be a team and work together. The other relay teams all placed second. The 4x400m relay ran their best time this year with a time of 4:31.36.
Maggie Smetana won the discus by 27 feet with a throw of 111 feet 11 inches – her personal best. She is now just behind Karina Nordrum, who currently holds the school record. Lena Roubinek placed first in the shot put with a shot of 34 feet 1 inch, currently her personal best. Dorothy Miller won the triple jump and Abby Aagaard came in behind her in second place. Eva Johnson came in second in the 3200m run and fourth in the 1600m run. Vivian Lahti placed third in the open 400m. Arissa Rydberg placed third in the 300m hurdles. Summer Thieman placed third in the 200m dash.
It was good to see Junior Sophie Lahti make an appearance on Friday. Coach Clementson commented, “Lahti competed in her first sporting event since tearing her ACL playing AAU Basketball this fall. She did great in her return. It was very emotional for family, friends and coaches.”
Boys team
The boys 4x800m relay also came in first with a time of 9:40.26. The 4x400m relay team placed 2nd in a season’s best time of 3:48.22.
Senior Jason Thieman won the long jump with a jump of 19 feet 8 inches and placed third in the 100m dash. Ryan Prihoda won the triple jump with a jump of 37 feet 9 inches and came in third in the long jump. Senior Micah Overtoom placed second in the discus with a toss of 126 feet 10 inches, his personal best as of now. Charlie Ausmus again had two great races. In the 1600m, he placed second in a time of 4:46.92. In the 800m, he placed second in a time of 2:09.95. Both races he got his personal best times.
This week the Dragons will go down to Rush City to participate in the Tigerama meet on Tuesday, May 4.
