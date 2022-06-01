On Tuesday, May 24, the Dragons (fourth seed) hosted Foley (top seed) in the Section 6A Team Semifinals. It was a nailbiter until the end, both teams working extremely hard to get the win for their team. The Dragons came up short at the end, a valiant effort given by all players. Coach Jeff Adams said, “We knew this was going to be a close match, and it came right down to the wire to see who would move onto the finals. Many of the matches were very close with tie-breakers that could have gone either way.”
First singles Senior Hunter Danielson won 6-1, 6-1. Third singles sophomore Greyson Johnson won 6-0, 6-0. Second doubles Brady Berglund and Spencer Wicktor won 6-1, 1-6, 7-6. It came down to the very end, and Foley will now represent the 6A section in the state tournament.
The Section 6A Individuals Tournament was held on Friday, May 27 at Pine City. Each team can enter two doubles teams and two singles players into the tournament. Johnson entered the first as a singles player and defeated his opponent from Fridley High School 6-0, 6-0. In the second round, Johnson was against the fourth seeded player from Totino-Grace. Johnson lost 3-6, 4-6.
“Greyson played very well and made his opponent change his game by hitting a lot of short balls, slice shots and making him run all over the court,” recalled Coach Adams. Billy Brown, the other singles for the Dragons, had a marathon match in the first round, going three sets. Brown won the first set 6-2, but then dropped the next two sets 4-6, 2-6.
As for doubles, Berglund and Bryer Berube teamed up against Mora for the first round. They lost 2-6, 4-6. The other doubles team consisted of seniors Mason Mikyska and Hunter Danielson. They earned the fifth seed for the doubles tournament and went up against a team from Totino Grace High School to start the day. They won 6-0, 6-0. Mikyska and Danielson then faced the #4 seed from Fridley for the second round.
Coach Adams said, “Mason and Hunter served well and attacked the team from Fridley. They both placed the ball well and played smart doubles to win the match.” They won 7-6, 6-2.
Mikyska and Danielson played in the Section 6A Tennis Tournament on Tuesday, May 31 in Spring Lake Park for the chance to play in the state tournament.
The doubles team of Danielson and Mikyska defeated #1 seed Foley in the semifinals 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday which earned them a trip to the State Tournament next week. Congratulations Hunter and Mason!
