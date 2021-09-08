The Pine City Dragon football squad started their season with a 32-6 loss to the North Branch Vikings on Sept. 3. The Dragons will host Aitkin on Friday, Sept. 10 and look to get back on the winning track. The Gobblers’ high-powered offense could offer the Dragons a challenge, having earned them a victory in their first game against Crosby-Ironton with a score of 50-0.
