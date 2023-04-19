The Dragon varsity girls softball team had a double header against the Aitkin Gobblers, taking two losses.
Aitkin 15, Pine City 1
The Dragons traveled to Atikin to get in some early season action this past Friday. The Dragons would struggle to get the offense started and lose game one 15-1. Robin Odegard would take the circle for the Dragons. She would strike out three batters in four innings. Leading the charge offensively for the Dragons was Kadence Wallenberg and Dannie Maish each with a hit in the game.
Aitkin 9, Pine City 0
Game two featured Freshman Karly Dahlberg in the circle. Dalhberg showed good composure while in the circle. She allowed six hits and three earned runs and walked two batters. Aitkin was able to connect on timely hitting and forced the Dragon defense to make the routine defensive plays.
Dahlberg and the Dragons kept the game close for the first two innings, going into the third Aitkin held a slim 2-0 lead.
In the third, the Gobblers added three runs on a bunt, double and sac fly. The Dragons recorded outs on infield ground balls and a great catch by Brecken Reiser. In the fourth, Aitkin added four more runs to make it a 9-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Dragon offense was led by Kadence Wallenberg who went 1 for 2 in the game. Robin Odegard forced a couple walks but neither base runner was able to find the plate.
This game is currently suspended as lightning storms forced the game to be postponed until a later date. The game ended in the middle of the bottom of the 4th.
