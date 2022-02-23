Dragons lose opening round to Milaca

The Pine City/Hinckley Finlayson wrestling team seeded fifth in the south section of the 7AA team sectional lost to Milaca Wolves 45-30 on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Dragons move on to Individual Section championships this week at Cloquet on Friday, Feb. 25 with championship matches on Saturday. Top two place winners in each weight class head to the Minnesota state championships.
Below are the scores from the Milaca meet:
• 106 Roman McKinney (PCHF) over Cole Hawker (Milaca) (Fall 1:33)
• 113 Lincoln Starr(Milaca) over James Noreen (PCHF) (Fall 3:30) • 120 Austin Linder (Milaca) over Braxton Peetz (PCHF) (Fall 2:58)
• 126 Frank Better (PCHF) over Chance Parrott (Milaca) (Dec 5-0)
• 132 Chase Van Donsel(Milaca) over Ryan Goulet (PCHF) (Fall 0:43)
• 138 Jack Schoenborn (Milaca) over
Nicholas Blaiser (PCHF) (Fall 0:32)
• 145 John Mead (PCHF) over Seth Noack(Milaca) (Fall 1:05)
• 152 Caleb Sahlstrom (Milaca) over Damien Torgerson(PCHF) (Fall 4:58)
• 160 Gavin Rockstroh(PCHF) over Clay Anderson (Milaca) (Fall 4:45)
• 170 Jack Nord (Milaca) over Jacob Lindahl (PCHF) (Fall 5:39)
• 182 Jack Hanson (Milaca) over Timmy Johnson (PCHF) (Inj. [time])
• 195 Colbee Zens (Milaca) over Jace Preston (PCHF) (Dec 6-2)
• 220 Logan Klecki (PCHF) over Hunter Bockoven (Milaca) (Fall 1:56)
• 285 Justin Matson (PCHF) over Logan Ash (Milaca) (Dec 4-0)
