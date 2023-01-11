The Pine City Area Dragon Wrestling team continues to improve on the season. The Dragons had back to back events this past weekend at Pierz followed by the Paul Bengtson Invite in Hopkins.
The Dragons were swept by a very talented Pierz roster followed by a tough duel with Park Rapids.
The Dragons have been perennial powerhouses in the Paul Bengston Tournament, taking home individual and team awards for the past few seasons. This season was no different.
“What I really like about the Hopkins tournament is you get quality mat time for each participant,” said head coach Josh Barnes. “We get multiple matches against quality opponents and we get to see a few Triple A schools. A great tournament for mid season.”
The Dragons had three wrestlers in the championship rounds: At 106 lbs., Roman McKinney; 160 lbs., Damion Torgerson; and 171 lbs., Jace Preston. Other medal winners included Anthony Thomas at 113 lbs. taking 4th place, Tristan Johnson at 152 lbs. and James Noreen at 120lbs.; both Johnson and Noreen finished in 5th place.
Sophomore Roman McKinney, at 106 lbs., with an impressive 15-4 record on the season lost his only match in the championship round versus Edina’s Anthony Nicols (15-1). McKinney is routinely finding himself in the championship rounds, this is his third second place finish. McKinney will be a tough draw in both conference and section tournaments.
Senior Damion Torgerson (10-10), at 160 lbs., also found himself in the championship match. Torgerson would pin both his first and semifinal opponents in the first period. Torgerson would be defeated by a fall in the championship match by Patrick Kubisha (8-0). Kubisha was last year’s runner up in Section 5AAA and a state participant.
Junior Jace Preston (5-13), at 171 lbs., was able to move on from a series of tough matches over the past few weeks. Preston defeated the second seed in the bracket in the opening match. The junior strongman put Owen Winston from Wayzata on his back early in the period and hung on to a pin fall early in the first period. Preston would follow that up with a decision victory against St. Paul Como Park’s Will Stiles and came out victorious 8-5 win. In the championship match, Preston would lose 11-1 in a major decision to Springfields’ senior Austin Johnson, 10-1.
This week the Dragons travel to Ogilvie for their conference dual with the Lions.
