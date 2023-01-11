The Pine City Dragons boys hockey team had two nice wins, one on the road, one at home over winter break and into January.
Pine City 7, Becker/Big Lake 3
The Dragons came out flying against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles on home ice Jan. 5 scoring the first six goals of the game. Senior forward McCoy Leger scored two minutes into the game. Leger’s goal was assisted by junior Trysten Thurman and senior Ryder Youngbauer. Freshman McCall Leger scored his sixth of the season. Leger snapped a shot in the upper right-hand corner beating the Eagle goaltender, giving the Dragons an early 2-0 lead. Finishing out the scoring in the first period for the Dragons was Ryder Youngbauer. His goal was assisted by junior Gavin Broz and sophomore Blake Painovich.
The second period was a repeat of the first with the Dragons scoring all three goals in the period. Senior captain Griffin Faur scored his third goal of the season to give the dragons a four-goal lead. Gavin Broz tallied the next two goals, one on the power play and one while the Dragons were short-handed. “Gavin has a real knack around the net and will more times than not, bury those chances,” shared coach Seth Sauter. The Dragons would head into the third period leading 6-0.
The Eagles pushed back early in the third by scoring two early goals in the first two minutes. Soon after, the Eagles scored two goals. The two quick goals were followed by a stretching save by the Dragon goaltender.
“A big save by Oscar, even with that big of a lead, anything can happen with that much time left in the game,” shared Sauter. After the save, the Dragons would answer back when Trysten Thurman knocked in a rebound off of a wrap-around attempt by McCoy Leger.
The Dragons would end up winning the game by a score of 7-3. “We came out moving the puck well and executed on our scoring chances when we got them. Sauter was extremely pleased with the way the boys came out ready to play in this one. “Our line of Brent Keeney, Griffin Faur, and Isaac Jahnz also played well in this game,” added Sauter.
Pine City Area 3, Northern Edge 0
After a scoreless first period against Northern Edge at East Bethel Ice Arena, the Dragons would start the scoring in the second with Sophomore Blake Painovich firing a slapshot from the left half-wall off the post to give the Dragons the 1-0 lead. Coach Sauter on Painovich, “Blake has been tremendous for us so far this year. He can play any position, a player that plays a solid defensive game as well as providing offense.”
The Dragons would add to their lead when Ryder Youngbauer took a shot from the right slot. Youngbauer’s goal was assisted by linemates Griffin Faur and Gavin Broz. Hunter Haug put the game away by scoring an empty net goal with under two minutes left in the third period. His goal was assisted by McCall Leger. “Hunter has been one of our more consistent players all year, another defenseman who provides stability on the backend while providing offense on the frontend,” said Sauter.
Sophomore goaltender Aaron Rookie picked up his second shutout of the season by stopping all 21 shots he faced. Rootkie improved his record to 2-0 on the season. “Ron has been playing really well that last couple of weeks as he starts to gain confidence in his first season at the varsity level,” shared Coach Sauter
After giving up an average of six goals per game in their previous five games and only winning one of those games, the Dragons have given up only three goals in their last three games with two shutouts. “Along with our goaltending duo of Oscar Gribauval and Aaron Rootkie, our defensive core of Blake Painovich, Andrew Thole, Hunter Haug, and Logan Kirby has been a huge part of our defensive success as of late,” noted Sauter.
The Dragons move to 6-4 overall and improve their record to 3-2 in the Mississippi 8. The Dragons have a three-game home stand this week facing St. Cloud Cathedral, Cambridge-Isanti and Moose lake.
