Dragons rally around their coaches.

 

 Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Photography

The Pine City Boys hockey team traveled to the Blaine sports center over the holiday break and participated in the Herb Brooks classic tournament. In round one, the Dragons would open up with St. Paul Academy. The Dragons were able to climb back after an early deficit. The final score was Pine City, 4, and St. Paul Academy, 7.  

