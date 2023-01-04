The Pine City Boys hockey team traveled to the Blaine sports center over the holiday break and participated in the Herb Brooks classic tournament. In round one, the Dragons would open up with St. Paul Academy. The Dragons were able to climb back after an early deficit. The final score was Pine City, 4, and St. Paul Academy, 7.
Goals were scored by Griffin Faur, Ryder Youngbauer (2) and Gavin Broz. Assisting on those goals were: Blake Painovich (2), Trysen Thurman, Gavin Broz, Hunter Haug, Logan Kirby, and Cody Klein. St. Paul Academy outshot the Dragons 42 to 37. Coach Sauter said on the SPA game, “We were really proud of how the boys fought back to tie the game in the third period. We had our chances throughout the game but just couldn’t finish on some of our opportunities. The boys battled hard, a great effort.”
In Round two, the Dragons faced Two Rivers. “We ran into a hot goalie in this game. We had a lot of chances to get on the scoreboard early and throughout, but couldn’t get one past their goaltender,” shared Coach Sauter. Pine City managed 34 shots on goal but Two Rivers was able to stop each one, Two Rivers managed 38 shots. The final score was 7-0 Two Rivers.
In the final round, the Dragons clashed with Breckenridge/Wapheton. The Dragons took control early with early goals by Hunter Haug and Brent Keeney. The Dragons would tack on two goals, one in each period by Ryder Youngbauer and Trysten Thurman. Assisting in the goals were Ryder Youngbauer (2), McCall Leger, Hunter Haug, Isaac Jahnz, McCoy Leger, Trysten Thurman, and Logan Kirby.
Sophomore Aaron Rootkie earned his first varsity start by picking up his first varsity win and his first career shutout. “We played a great all around game in this one. We didn’t take a single penalty and played a solid defensive game. It was great to see Aaron get his first shutout in his first varsity start,” shared Sauter.
The JV team took home the third place trophy.
The team will play Becker-Big Lake at home Jan. 5 and at home vs. St. Cloud Cathedral Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.