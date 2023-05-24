On Monday, May 15 the Dragon boys tennis team traveled to the Duluth area to take on Hermantown. This was a non-conference match, but it was a good match for the Dragons to play the skilled Hermantown team. The Dragons pulled off the win 4-3. Coach Jeff Adams said, “Pine City captured wins at first singles, first doubles, and second doubles to tie the match at 3-3 with third singles still on the court. Billy Brown played one of his best matches of the season.  After splitting sets, Billy was able to defeat his opponent and capture the win for the Dragons in our last regular season match.”

