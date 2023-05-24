On Monday, May 15 the Dragon boys tennis team traveled to the Duluth area to take on Hermantown. This was a non-conference match, but it was a good match for the Dragons to play the skilled Hermantown team. The Dragons pulled off the win 4-3. Coach Jeff Adams said, “Pine City captured wins at first singles, first doubles, and second doubles to tie the match at 3-3 with third singles still on the court. Billy Brown played one of his best matches of the season. After splitting sets, Billy was able to defeat his opponent and capture the win for the Dragons in our last regular season match.”
Then on May 19 the first round of section play began at Pine City. The Dragons came in as the second seed, right behind Foley. The Dragons played St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep. “The guys came out strong with their aggressive play and were able to quickly overpower their opponents,” reported Coach Adams.
Section play will continue with the semi-final matches on Tuesday, May 23. Pine City will host. The Dragons will play Mora at 9 a.m. Totino Grace will play Foley. The winners will play in the section finals at 1 p.m., the winners will play in the section finals to see who will go to state.
On Friday, May 26, the section individual tournament will begin. The first round of singles play will begin at 9 a.m. with doubles play following the singles matches.
Pine City 4, Hermantown 3
First singles, Brady Berglund, won 6-1, 6-2. Second singles, Greyson Johnson, lost 2-6, 3-6. Third singles, Billy Brown, won 6-4, 2-6, 12-10. Fourth singles, Ashton Moore, lost 1-6, 1-6. First doubles, Bryer Berube and Aaron Rootkie, won 7-5, 6-2. Second doubles, Julian Kozisek and Spencer Wicktor, won 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Third doubles, Milo Rydberg and Bohdan Valvoda, lost 3-6, 3-6.
Pine City 7, St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep 0
First singles, Berglund, won 6-0, 6-2. Second singles, Johnson, won 6-1, 6-0. Third singles, Brown, won 6-1, 6-3. Fourth singles, Moore, won 6-1, 6-2. First doubles, Berube and Rootkie, won 6-0, 6-0. Second doubles, Kozisek and Wicktor, won 6-0, 6-0. Third doubles, Rydberg and Valvoda, won 6-0, 6-1.
