The Pine City High School varsity football team took on Mora in an Oct. 20, and came away from the back-and-forth contest with a 22-12 victory.
The scoring started in the first quarter as Jacob Lindahl got into the Mora end zone with a three-yard run.
Mora managed to even it up in the second quarter, after a 38 yard run from the Mustangs notched them six points on the scoreboard, leaving the score at halftime all tied up at 6-6.
The Dragons had a scare in the third quarter after the Mustangs broke open a 65 yard run to earn another six points. The failed two-point conversion left the score at 12-6.
However, the Pine City squad showed resilience, and Jacob Lindahl once again ended up in the end zone, this time on an impressive 23-yard run. Jimmy Lindblom managed to punch in the two-point conversion, and the Dragons took the lead.
Heads-up defense led to a score in the fourth quarter. Brody Clark picked up a Mustang fumble and lit out for a 30-yard run and another six Dragon points. Kameron Jusczak passed it to Lindblom to make the two point conversion, and a 22-12 win.
The win put the Pine City squad at 4-4 for the season, while the Mustangs dropped to 1-5 as both teams headed into the playoffs.
