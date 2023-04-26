The Pine City baseball team left Mora all smiles on Monday night after defeating the Mora Mustangs 2-1. Elliot Blatz connected on 1-1 pitch blasting a drive to left field in the top of the seventh inning. Riley Cummings, who reached on a walk and already stole second, was able to score on the Blatz hit. The run gave the Dragons a 2-1 lead.
Earlier in the game, the Dragons manufactured a run to tie the game in the top of the fifth. That run began with an Aidan Palmer single. Utility superstar Waylon Peterson would pitch-run for Palmer. Peterson stole second base and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice from catcher Ethan Aagaard.
Both teams featured outstanding pitching. Mora had their ace on the mound in James Oslin. Oslin had a solid game on the mound with 10 strikeouts, surrendering three hits and two runs. But it was senior Isaiah Hasz who came away with the win. Hasz dazzled on the mound and picked up his second win on the season. Hasz struck out 10 batters and gave up three hits. Hasz would go the distance, completing all seven innings and helped his team collect a big win over a section and local rival.
Mora manufactured their lone run as the lead-off batter in the bottom of the third and reached on a dropped third strike. That runner proceeded to steal second and reach third base inside the next two pitches. The next Mustang batter would drop down a bunt on the squeeze play that led to the only run for Mora.
The Mustangs would try the squeeze play again in the bottom of the fifth with one out and a runner on third. Hasz however anticipated the play and threw strike two in the dirt and stranded the runner trying to steal home. Mora failed to complete the play and Hasz would strike out the batter on the next pitch ending the threat.
Coach Hasz said on the big game versus Mora, “We didn’t let our mistakes snowball. There was solid defense; senior Luke Wilson had a good game at 2B. Riley Cummings made a highlight reel-like catch in center field, which really boosted our confidence in each other. This was a big section win for us.”
The Dragons improve to 3-0 early on the season. The Dragons have a busy week, traveling to Moose Lake on Tuesday followed by back to back conference matchups with Mille Lacs and Rush City all on the road. Pine City continues to wait for their outdoor facilities to dry out. The infields have mostly dried out with last year’s improvement, but the outfields will take some time.
