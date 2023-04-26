Isaiah Hasz

Isaiah Hasz picks up his second win on the season.

 

 Andrew Burger | Pine City Pioneer

The Pine City baseball team left Mora all smiles on Monday night after defeating the Mora Mustangs 2-1. Elliot Blatz connected on 1-1 pitch blasting a drive to left field in the top of the seventh inning. Riley Cummings, who reached on a walk and already stole second, was able to score on the Blatz hit. The run gave the Dragons a 2-1 lead. 

