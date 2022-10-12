The Dragons Cross Country team attended the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational on Tuesday, October 4. The weather was decent with cloudy skies and lower temps. According to Coach Clementson, the Dragon runners competed well, but did not have as good times as in Foley last week.
Girls
The girls team placed 6th out of 9 teams with 124 points. Chisago Lakes took first place with a score of 40 points. Coach Clementson said, “A big reason our girls didn’t place as well is because our top runner, Eva Johnson, took this meet off to help her be better prepared for the end of the season.”
With Johnson out for this race, Rachel Brown stepped up and was the top finisher for the Dragons. Brown took 7th place with a time of 21:33. Emma Belsheim ran well again and placed 9th with a time of 22:25. Peyton Perreault finished strong in 30th place with a time of 24:08. Gracie Larson took 36th place with a time of 24:28. Teresa Root (25:47) has been improving immensely, said the coaches, and she was seen sprinting ahead of teammate Paige Gray (25:54). They finished 49th and 50th. Alyssa Olson ran a personal best time 30:29.
JH girls placed 6th with Ella Schlicting and Bella Schneider placing 6th and 9th, respectively.
Boys
The Dragon boys team took 3rd place out of eight teams with 94 points. Chisago Lakes won with a score of 43 points. “Our boys showed some depth in being able to place 3rd without one of their fastest runners, Weston Clementson. Weston is rehabbing his knee in order to come back strong for the Conference and Section meets,” reported Coach Clementson.
Charlie Ausmus had a great race and placed 3rd with a time of 17:46. Ethan Aagaard also ran strong and placed 13th in a time of 18:39. Roman McKinney ran a time of 19:23 and placed 23rd. Eli Fromm finished 36th in a time of 19:55. Sawyer McDaniel (19:59) and Anthony Bergeron (20:00) both raced to the finish placing 38th and 39th. Bohdan Valvoda (20:14) and Noah McDaniel (20:19) ended up taking 47th and 49th.
JV runners Frank Betters (23:21) and Isaac Jahnz (25:06) both ran personal best times.
The JH team took second place. Grant Larson ran an excellent race and almost grabbed first place in a battle at the end. He ended up in second.
The Dragons will head to Mora to race at the Spring Brook Golf course on Tuesday, October 11. This will be their last regular season meet before the Great River Conference Championship at the Pine City Country Club on October 18.
