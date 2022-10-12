Soph Charlie Ausmus

Soph Charlie Ausmus leading the Dragons at the Hinckley Invite last week. Ausmus placed 3rd overall.

 

 Photo by Kris Clementson

The Dragons Cross Country team attended the Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational on Tuesday, October 4. The weather was decent with cloudy skies and lower temps. According to Coach Clementson, the Dragon runners competed well, but did not have as good times as in Foley last week.

