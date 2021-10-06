The Dragon cross country team competed at the Foley Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 30, and Coach Jared Clementson said the team found less-than-ideal weather conditions at the Stone Creek Golf Course.
“When we arrived at the meet, it downpoured for 20 minutes,” Clementson said. “We were able to get the races in after the lightning stopped. The course was wet and it was extremely humid for the races. I am extremely proud of how our kids handled the adversity of the weather and meet conditions. For being a young crew, they stayed composed.”
GIRLS: The girls team had a score of 175 points and placed fifth out of 16 complete teams. St. Cloud Cathedral won with 42 points and Little Falls was second with 114 points. Mora placed 12th with 267 points.
Eva Johnson placed 16th with a season’s best time of 21:15.4. Rachel Brown (22:11.6) and Emma Belsheim (22:12.2) battled it out to the finish placing 31st and 32nd. Gracie Larson placed 45th with a time of 23:22. Paige Gray placed 51st in a time of 23:35 with Peyton Perreault coming in at 53rd in a personal best time of 23:37. Sophia Olson took 85th with a time of 25:16.
Teresa Root ran her first JV 5K race and placed 12th with 26:25. Dorothy Miller ran a personal best time of 27:52 for 26th place. The seventh grade girls placed seventh.
BOYS: The boys team placed eighth out of 16 teams with 201 points. Big Lake won with a score of 31. The Dragons were three points out of 7th and four points out of 6th place.
Clementson noted that seven varsity boys got a personal best time: “This is pretty incredible, because the conditions were not ideal.”
Charlie Ausmus placed seventh in a time of 17:18.0. Eli Fromm placed 37th in a time of 18:48. Ethan Aagaard ran consistently and finished 42nd in a time of 18:59. Roman McKinney ran a solid race and placed 48th in a time of 19:09. Weston Clementson gutted out a solid performance running a time of 19:49 good for 66th place. Sean Skluzacek was right behind in 67th also with a time of 19:49. Bohdan Valvoda rounded out the varsity runners placing 75th in a time of 20:09
The JV boys placed 6th. Sawyer McDaniel (20:54) and Milo Rydberg (20:58) were the top JV runners and placed 18th and 20th respectively.
NEXT MEETS
The Dragons were set to run again at Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley on Tuesday, Oct. 5. They will also be bringing their varsity runners up to Duluth to race in the first annual Duluth East Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.