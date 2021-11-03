Dragons served season’s end at State

The Pine City girls varsity tennis team played well in the state tournament this past week, while Dragon Ella Sell showed toughness in the individual state tournament.
State team tournament
The Dragons played Litchfield in the first round and lost a tight battle, 3-4.
“They are a strong team and we had many players take it to three sets,” said Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “The girls should be proud of their efforts.”
The team came out strong in the second match with a 6-1 win over Crookston.
“I am so proud of the team and how they represented Pine City,” Unverzagt said. “You could see their nerves in the first few games, but they focused in and battled hard once they found their groove. They worked hard, created a game plan, and played smart. I am so excited for them and it is so fun to see them shine and have fun at the state tournament.”
However, the next day, the Dragons lost to Rochester Lourdes in the consolation championship.
“It is sad to see our team season come to an end, but I could not be more proud of the girls for their hard work and facing adversity this season.”
She said the secomnd and third doubles stepped up to get the team’s first two points.
“Their aggressive and smart play was evident in their shot selection,” she said. “Our first doubles team battled hard against the #1 seeded doubles team but fell short in a third set tiebreaker. The singles teams also battled hard and gave their opponents a tough fight. I am so proud of all of their efforts.”
Individual tournament
The Dragon tennis season concluded with a strong finish by Ella Sell in the individual tournament.
“Ella won her first round over Abby Morris from Park Rapids with a score of 6-0, 6-2,” Unverzagt said. “She battled hard in the second round taking Lydia Delich (#4 seed) from Eveleth-Gilbert, to three sets but ended up losing with set scores of 4-6, 6-4, 2-6.
“I am so proud of her efforts and hard work! She played a strong match in both rounds and left it all on the court. It is always hard to have the season end, but we have a lot to look forward to next year and the team has so much to be proud of.”
