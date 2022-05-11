It was a busy week for the ladies on the diamond playing five games in four days. The Dragons would win two out of five on the week with a sweep of the Eagles in a five inning double header on Tuesday. The back to back wins were followed up by loses to Rush City and two games versus Aitkin.
In game one with East Central, with the game knotted up at one a piece, the Dragons took the lead thanks to eight runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Lily Struss and Isabelle Jarvis. Lydia Blatz would double score both Robin Odegard and Kadence Wallenberg who had reached by an error. Sam Schneider earned the victory striking out eleven batters in five innings.
In game two with East Central, the eagles held a slim lead in the bottom of the third. The Dragons secured their third win of the season scoring nine runs. Robin Odegard slugged a bases loaded double that cleared the bases and Lydia Blatz followed it up with a double of her own. Blatz would go two for three and lead the Dragons in hits in this game. The Dragons win game two, 13-7.
After the sweep of the Eagles, the Dragons dropped three straight. Thursday night was a rematch with the Tigers. One bright spot on the evening was Kadence Wallenberg who would go two for three at the plate and lead the offense. The Dragons would lose this one 10-0 in five innings.
On Friday, the Dragons hosted the Aitkin Gobblers in two five innings games. The Dragons would quickly get the offense started in game one. Senior Brynna Reiser would drive in a run and score in the first inning, taking the lead. Coach Dennis on the evening said, “We were aggressive at the plate on bases, but the errors were too much to overcome.”
The Dragons would rack up seven hits in game one. Reiser and Elivia Montbriand all managed multiple hits for the Dragons. Sam Schneider was in the circle striking out three. The Dragons would commit seven errors in the game ultimately giving Aitkin too many chances; they lose game one, 8-4.
Game two featured much of the same as game one. Schneider again was in the circle, this time she would strike out five batters. The Dragons would out hit the Gobblers in this game but the errors ultimately doomed the Dragons. Dragons lose game two, 6-3.
